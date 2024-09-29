Soccer Falls to No. 9 Mississippi State, 2-0

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The LSU Soccer Team (7-4-1, 2-2-0 SEC) fell to No. 9 Mississippi State (9-1-0, 3-0-0 SEC) on the road by a final score of 2-0 on Sunday night.

“We weren’t good enough tonight in so many categories. We couldn’t really gain any footing until late in the game,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “Mississippi State is a very compact and organized team so all credit to them, they won the midfield battle tonight and outshot us. Now, we will regroup and go again next Friday against Auburn for a massive matchup at home.”

“Audi Scheving had a fantastic game for us in dealing with both services in the box and tallying some fantastic saves. She is really finding her own in her first season with us. I also thought Caley Swierenga was good for us tonight.”

The Tigers were defensively tested in the first half as State took 12 shots, with four of those being on target. LSU keeper Audi Scheving tallied three saves, not allowing the Bulldogs to take the lead.

LSU looked to find their momentum through the first half, unable to record a shot on goal through the first 45. The first half ended scoreless, with neither team able to find the advantage as the Tigers held off the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State struck first to start the second half. Ally Perry got a shot off her right foot that bounced off the left post and into the goal for the Bulldogs in the 51st minute. She was assisted by Aitana Martinez-Montoya and Illana Izquierdo.

The Tigers continued to battle in the second half, but struggled to find opportunity on the other end of the field. Sophomore midfielder Gabbi Ceballos took the first and only chance for LSU in the 65th minute, but the shot was off target.

The Bulldogs were able to extend their lead with just under three minutes remaining in the match. Ally Perry tallied her second goal of the night with a banger to the lower right that just got past LSU keeper Scheving. She extended the home lead in the 87th minute.

No. 9 Mississippi State was able to defend their home turf in Starkville, defeating LSU by a final score of 2-0.

Despite the loss, Scheving had a big performance in between the posts for the Tigers, finishing the match with six saves. She now has 33 saves on the year, amongst the best by any keeper in the conference.

LSU will head back to Baton Rouge for a one-match conference slate next week. The squad is set to welcome Auburn on Friday, October 4 at 7 p.m. CT on SECN+. Live stats, watch link and other home promotional items for the match can be found on lsusports.net.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.