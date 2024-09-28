Three Tigers Set To Compete In UTR PTT 25K Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Three Tigers will hit the road to compete in the UTR PTT 25K Boca Raton. The tournament will be hosted at the Rick Macci Academy and Tennis Center from Sunday, September 29 through Saturday, October 5.

UTR PTT 25K Boca Raton

The competition is a professional tournament hosted by Universal Tennis. The tournament will consist of a 20 person main draw. There will be four groups of five players to make up the 20 person draw. The round-robin group stages will run from Sunday to Thursday. All matches will be best of three tie break sets with regular scoring.

Tiger TidBits

Sophomore Brock Anderson will begin his fall campaign in Boca Raton. In his freshman season, Anderson secured 11 singles wins and 10 doubles wins.

Andrej Lonecarevic will be making his second appearance in purple and gold in Boca Raton after competing in the Waco Fall Kickoff Classic. The France native holds a UTR of 12.48 and has wins over 13 UTR players and multiple 12.7’s and above.

Jamie Diack will be the third and final Tiger traveling to Boca Raton. Diack began his fall campaign in Waco at the Waco Fall Kickoff Classic. With partner Andrej Loncarevic, the Tiger duo defeated Wang Calvin and Rahul Sachdev of the University of Texas by a score of 6-2.

Follow Us

