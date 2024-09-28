LSU‘s Women Take Second at Chile Pepper XC Festival, Men Finish Ninth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU women’s cross-country team put on a stellar performance, edging out No. 12 Arkansas for a second-place finish at the 36th Chile Pepper XC Festival hosted at Agri Park.

Leading the way for the Tigers on the women’s side in the 5k was Lorena Rangel Batres taking seventh place with a personal-best time of 16:36.7, shaving over 30 seconds off her previous best. Right behind her was her best friend Michaela Rose taking eighth with a PR of 16:41.4, also shaving over 30 seconds off her previous best.

Rounding out the scoring for the Tigers were Ella Chesnut (11th, 16:53.2), Callie Hardy (14th, 16:59.7) and Sophia Jungling (35th, 17:31.8) all erasing their previous personal-best times entering the meet.

The women finished second as a team with a score of 75 points behind one of the newest SEC members in Texas who scored 42 on the day.

On the men’s side, freshman Emedy Kiplimo continues to show out for the Tigers as he finished 18th overall on the day with a time of 24:29.3, pushing the team to a ninth-place

LSU returns to action on Friday, October 12, when the Tigers travel down to Tallahassee for the FSU Invitational to close out the regular season.

Results – Chile Pepper XC Festival

Women’s Top-10 Team Scores

1. Texas – 42

2. LSU – 75

3. No. 12 Arkansas – 88

4. CSU Pueblo – 118

5. Rice – 127

6. Western Colorado – 197

7. Dallas Baptist – 247

8. UC Santa Baptist – 303

9. Iowa Central CC – 310

10. Tarleton State – 354

LSU Women’s 5k Times

7. Lorena Rangel-Batres – 16:36.7 (7 pts)

8. Michaela Rose – 16:41.4 (8 pts)

11. Ella Chesnut – 16:53.2 (11 pts)

14. Callie Hardy – 16:59.7 (14 pts)

37. Sophia Jungling – 17:31.8 (35 pts)

45. Emerald Kehr – 17:37.9

46. Gwyneth Hughes – 17:42.2

51. Sophie Martin – 17:49.0

54. Yuya Sawada – 17:50.3

68. Taylor Tarpley – 18:03.8

69. Natalie Venkataraman – 18:04.5

84. Carly Nicholson – 18:17.6

87. Svenya Stoyanoff – 18:22.6

94. Anna Pierce – 18:28.1

116. Montana Monk – 18:41.2

119. Hailey Day – 18:45.6

Men’s Top-10 Team Scores

1. No. 2 Arkansas – 29

2. Western Colorado – 127

3. East Central – 159

4. CSU Pueblo – 178

5. Alabama-Huntsville – 188

6. Stephen F. Austin – 192

7. Butler CC – 207

8. Hutchinson CC – 259

9. LSU – 264

10. Tarleton State – 271

LSU Men’s 8k Times

18. Emedy Kiplimo – 24:29.3 (18 pts)

43. Casey Goetschel – 24:59.8 (43 pts)

49. Hugh Carlson – 25:03.6 (48 pts)

83. Dyllon Nimmers – 25:37.7 (77 pts)

84. Tyler Stevens – 25:37.8 (78 pts)

101. Rhen Langley – 25:51.6

108. Jack Wallace – 25:57.6

185. Will Dart – 27:21.9

203. Thomas Rogers – 27:41.9

