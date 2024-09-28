Football Dominates South Alabama in Complete Win, 42-10

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for a career-high 409 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 13 LSU over South Alabama, 42-10, on Saturday night in Death Valley.

The Tigers will have a bye week before they return to Death Valley to host Ole Miss on Oct. 12. Kickoff, which will be between 5-7 p.m. CT, is expected to be announced Monday at the earliest.

Talk about starting fast. On the first play from scrimmage, Nussmeier found freshman running back Caden Durham, who took a screen pass 71 yards for a touchdown. LSU took an early 7-0 lead at the 14:36 mark in the first quarter.

Durham, on the next offensive possession, took the first run from scrimmage 86 yards before being called down at the USA 1. Nussmeier would punch it in for a 1-yard scoring rush, putting the Tigers up 14-0 with 10:47 to play in the first quarter. LSU’s two scoring drives spanned a total of one minute and eight seconds combined.

The freshman continued to have an incredibly dominant quarter. Durham, at the 4:45 mark, rushed for an 8-yard touchdown to extend the LSU lead to 21-0, capping off an 11-play drive spanning 79 yards and four minutes and 15 seconds.

On 4th-and-9 from the 31, Laith Marjan’s 49-yard attempt was good to get South Alabama on the scoreboard, cutting the deficit to 21-3 with 14:15 remaining in the half.

Zavion Thomas continued with flash in the return game, taking USA’s kickoff 39 yards to the LSU 40. Nussmeier then found junior receiver Kyren Lacy for a 25-yard reception to the Jaguars 31. On the next play, Nussmeier found Thomas for a 26-yard pickup to the USA 5, where LSU’s QB would rush up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown run, extending the Tigers’ lead to 28-3 with 11:55 in the half.

On 1st-and-10 from the LSU 47, Nussmeier completed a strike to Mason Taylor for a 30-yard completion to the USA 23. On the next play, Nussmeier found redshirt sophomore Aaron Anderson for a 23-yard scoring connection, giving the Tigers a commanding 35-3 lead with 4:27 to play in the half.

LSU’s 429 yards of total offense was the most in a half by the Tigers since LSU beat Oklahoma in 2019 CFP Semifinal (497).

The Jaguars came out for the second half and posted a methodical scoring drive. Quarterback Gio Lopez orchestrated a nine play, 75-yard drive that spanned four minutes and 43 seconds, capped off by a 27-yard touchdown connection to Anthony Eager. The TD reception would cut the deficit to 35-10 with 10:17 to play in the third quarter.

With 8:05 to play in the third quarter, Nussmeier’s pass to Lacy was intercepted by Jaden Voisin and returned 24 yards to the USA 34. It was Nussmeier’s second interception of the game.

The Jags would take advantage as Lopez found Eager again for a 38-yard completion, moving the ball to the LSU 9. However, on 4th-and-goal from the 4, the Tiger defense stuffed Lopez after a pick up of three yards, forcing a turnover on downs. Major Burns and Whit Weeks were credited with the stop. LSU still led 35-10 with 4:47 to play in the third quarter.

Nussmeier opened the fourth quarter with a bang, finding Lacy for a 35-yard pickup over the middle of the field, bringing the ball down to the USA 5. On 1st-and-goal from the 4, Josh Williams cashed it in with a 4-yard touchdown rush, extending the Tiger lead to 42-10 with 14:08 to play in the contest. It capped off a 99-yard drive that went 12 players, spanning five minutes and 39 seconds – LSU’s longest scoring drive in program history, accomplished most recently vs. Florida State on Sept. 4, 2022.