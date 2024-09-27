In a season where there has been constant talk of raising the standard, LSU defensive lineman Paris Shand has taken it upon himself to raise his own standard and improve himself and his team each day. Shand is a cornerstone on the Tiger defensive line and strives to lead by example.

“I focus on what I can control. My mindset, my energy, those are the things I try to be disciplined about,” Shand said. “The people that look up to me are counting on me to have a positive mindset, so I try to come out every day with a great energy about me.”

Shand has taken multiple steps to improve his mental strength in the game, and he has begun meditating each day.

“I meditate daily to try and focus on my goals and keep myself centered,” he explained.

The 6-4, 275-pound senior from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, came to LSU after three seasons at the University of Arizona, where he tallied 41 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble. After entering the NCAA transfer portal in 2023, Shand decided on LSU as his landing spot. He cited the Tigers as having a great program that excels in development and getting players to the next level.

Shand’s journey to Baton Rouge was not as conventional as most, though. Coming from Canada, he did not start playing tackle football until he was a junior in high school. He then prepped at The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Conn., where he was ranked the number 13 player in Connecticut for the class of 2020.

Shand was a four-sport athlete in high school, competing in the 2017 FIBA U16 Americas Championship Basketball Games for Team Canada against multiple future NBA stars.

“I didn’t start playing football until later. My main sport was basketball, but I played football in the offseason,” Shand said. “When I was in a football game in high school the guy in front of me on the depth chart didn’t show up to the game, so I played in his place. I received my first college offer after that game.”

From there, Shand dedicated himself to football to work on his craft. He attributes his self-discipline and his family support as factors in reaching his goals.

“I believe that writing down your goals so you see them every day is crucial,” Shand said. “I put my goals on my mirror, in my car, anywhere I can so that they’re in my face every single day.”

Stellar athletic ability runs in the Shand family. Paris’ father, Kevin Shand, was a collegiate basketball player at Duquesne University and played multiple seasons of professional basketball overseas.

“My family means a lot to me,” Shand said. “They help me to stay grounded and have a good perspective on things.”

Though Shand is far from home, his self-discipline and dedication to the game of football have helped him thrive in Baton Rouge.

He also made a change that most would observe while not understanding its true meaning. After last season, when Shand wore number 94, the standout lineman changed to number 0 for the 2024 season.

“I changed to number 0 because, for me, it represents a new beginning,” Shand explained. “A new season where I can reinvent myself and become the best player I can be. I want to amplify my teammates, and I believe that the number 0 amplifies all other numbers.”

Shand has made it a goal of his this season to be a mentor for the younger LSU players.

“I think it’s my duty as a teammate,” he said. “When I came here, I was already an older guy, so I think it’s my job to help the younger guys along the way.”

Shand stressed that the defensive line group is a very tight-knit crew.

“I’m really close with all of those guys,” he said. “We compete every day, but in a good way. We compete to get better, not to tear each other down, and we keep each other positive.”

The 2024 season will be Shand’s fifth year of college football, and the Toronto native has had countless unforgettable experiences. He noted that his favorite moment as an LSU Tiger was in 2023, when he had a chase-down sack against Florida’s Graham Mertz in a game where the Tigers prevailed, 52-35.

Shand, an edge rusher who can also play inside at defensive tackle, has taken his preparation and off-field work to another level.

“My preparation, my nutrition, and my work in the gym are all things that I’ve improved in the offseason,” he said. “I want to be the best player I can be, so I take care of those things so I can focus on the field.”

Paris Shand has raised his standard and elevated his game to a new level. Tiger fans should be excited about what the senior leader has to offer.