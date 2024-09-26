Soccer Takes Down Oklahoma on Thursday Night, 3-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer team (7-3-1, 2-1-0 SEC) grabbed their second conference win of the year as they took down the Oklahoma Sooners (8-3-0, 1-2-0 SEC) by a score of 3-1 on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

“Anytime Matt Mott and the Sooners come to town, we know they are going to ask big questions of us and bring physical battles,” said LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson. “All credit to Oklahoma, they did not stop playing until the last whistle. I felt we had a really professional display in the second half and just managed the game.”

“Overall, I thought that we were great in the counterattack, which is something we’ve stressed since the Arkansas game this past week. I think the team is playing really well at the moment and I am really pleased.”

Sophomore forward Ava Galligan got the scoring started on the night in the 41st minute. Teammate Andrea Iljkic sent the ball through Oklahoma’s backline and found open space for Galligan to speed past two Sooner defenders. Galligan found herself in a one versus one with Oklahoma keep Caroline Duffy and calmly knocked the ball past her and into the back of the net.

“I thought Ava Galligan was fantastic leading the line for us,” said Hudson. The goal was Galligan’s fourth this year and eighth in her career at LSU.



The first half ended 1-0 in favor of the Tigers. LSU and Oklahoma both took three shots in the first 45 minutes, with the Tigers able to capitalize on one to take the early lead in Baton Rouge.

Ida Hermannsdottir, already the Tigers leading scorer, added another goal to her resume as she extended the Tiger lead in the 60th minute. The junior forward battled her way in the box through multiple Sooner defenders until she found herself just in front of the visiting keeper. She was able to find open space and took advantage to make the game 2-0.

“I wanted to be more goal driven this year and I think I’ve done that, but at the end of the day I just want our team to win and I’m so proud of them.” said Hermansdottir after the win Thursday night. The forward now owns seven goals this year and 18 in her career.

After an unfortunate touch off the foot of Jazmin Ferguson, the Sooners got on board due to an own goal in the 72nd minute. The score was then 2-1.



The Tigers did not let that affect them as the squad kept their foot on the gas in their attack. Ava Amsden notched her first goal in the Purple and Gold after being fouled in the box and converting a penalty in the 80th minute. The freshman extended the Tiger advantage to two goals on the night.

“For Ava, not only to win the PK, but to step up as a freshman in that moment and slot it home, was fantastic.” said Hudson.

The Tigers won the match by a final score of 3-1, the most goals that the Sooners have allowed so far this season. Oklahoma outshot the Tigers 11 to five on the evening, but LSU was able to capitalize on their opportunities and find the back of the net in three of their four shots on target. Kelsey Major also tallied a shot on goal while Iljkic was credited the assist on Galligan’s goal.

LSU will conclude the week with a road visit to Mississippi State on Sunday, September 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Live stats will be available on lsusports.net.

“We are looking at Mississippi State on Sunday, and we’ll be ready for them, looking for our third win in a row. We know going into Starkville is going to be a difficult challenge. We have gone there in recent years and had a couple of really close losses, but we’re ready.” said Hudson.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.