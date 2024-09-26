LSU Opens SEC Slate Versus Missouri, No. 8 Texas

BATON ROUGE, La. – It’s opening weekend for SEC volleyball and Alumni Weekend in Baton Rouge, as LSU will host Missouri and eighth-ranked Texas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sept. 27 and Sept. 29 to begin its league schedule.

For the second consecutive season, LSU (8-3) will open its SEC slate against Missouri (8-3) at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 27, on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory calling the match. Students will receive free Whataburger upon entrance while supplies last. LSU will end the weekend with a White Out Match against No. 8 Texas (5-3) at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 29, on SEC Network. Paul Sunderland and Nicole Branagh will be the broadcasters for Sunday’s match, and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a white t-shirt.

LSU is 26-15 in SEC home openers and has won five consecutive SEC openers at the PMAC and six of the last seven. The Bayou Bengals have a .229 hitting percentage and rank No. 9 in the SEC with 13.48 kills and 12.48 assists per set. Defensively, they allow opponents a .206 hitting percentage, ranking fourth in the conference with 14.89 digs per set and an average of 2.09 blocks per set. The Tigers have held their opponents below a .200 hitting percentage five times this season and have two matches with 70 or more digs.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation with 5.24 kills per set, and ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 5.80 points per set this season. She also has 21 blocks and nine aces. Robinson averages 21.5 kills and 23.8 points per match in nine matches played and has tallied six double-doubles and six 20-kill performances.

Middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee combined for 160 kills on a .310 hitting percentage, averaging 1.97 blocks per set on 87 total blocks this season. Lee leads the team with 1.02 blocks per set and is second on the team with 87 kills, and Jones averages 0.95 blocks per set and has a team-high .333 hitting percentage on 73 kills.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 10.64 assists per set and 468 total assists this season. Bailey has four double-doubles and three matches with 50 or more assists.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.