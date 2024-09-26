LSU Gold
Volleyball

LSU Opens SEC Slate Versus Missouri, No. 8 Texas

LSU is 26-15 in SEC home openers and have won five consecutive SEC openers at the PMAC and six of the last seven. LSU and Missouri will play on SEC Network +, and LSU versus No. 8 Texas will air on SEC Network.

BATON ROUGE, La. – It’s opening weekend for SEC volleyball and Alumni Weekend in Baton Rouge, as LSU will host Missouri and eighth-ranked Texas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sept. 27 and Sept. 29 to begin its league schedule.  

For the second consecutive season, LSU (8-3) will open its SEC slate against Missouri (8-3) at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 27, on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory calling the match. Students will receive free Whataburger upon entrance while supplies last. LSU will end the weekend with a White Out Match against No. 8 Texas (5-3) at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 29, on SEC Network. Paul Sunderland and Nicole Branagh will be the broadcasters for Sunday’s match, and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a white t-shirt.

LSU is 26-15 in SEC home openers and has won five consecutive SEC openers at the PMAC and six of the last seven. The Bayou Bengals have a .229 hitting percentage and rank No. 9 in the SEC with 13.48 kills and 12.48 assists per set. Defensively, they allow opponents a .206 hitting percentage, ranking fourth in the conference with 14.89 digs per set and an average of 2.09 blocks per set. The Tigers have held their opponents below a .200 hitting percentage five times this season and have two matches with 70 or more digs. 

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation with 5.24 kills per set, and ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 5.80 points per set this season. She also has 21 blocks and nine aces. Robinson averages 21.5 kills and 23.8 points per match in nine matches played and has tallied six double-doubles and six 20-kill performances.

Middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee combined for 160 kills on a .310 hitting percentage, averaging 1.97 blocks per set on 87 total blocks this season. Lee leads the team with 1.02 blocks per set and is second on the team with 87 kills, and Jones averages 0.95 blocks per set and has a team-high .333 hitting percentage on 73 kills.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 10.64 assists per set and 468 total assists this season. Bailey has four double-doubles and three matches with 50 or more assists.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Versus Missouri

Missouri comes to the PMAC riding a five-match winning streak. Mizzou is a solid offensive team, ranking No. 2 in the SEC with a .310 hitting percentage and 14.49 kills per set. They also rank No. 3 in the league with 13.59 assists and 1.97 aces per set. Missouri sits at No. 6 in the league with 14.56 digs per set and ranks last with 1.72 blocks per set, allowing opposing teams a .220 hitting percentage. 

Missouri has two outside hitters ranked in the top 10 of the SEC in kills per set, beginning with Jordan Iliff’s 4.03 kills (No. 7 in the SEC) and Mychael Vernon’s 3.79 kills per set (No. 9 in the SEC). Iliff also has a league-best 25 aces. Middle blocker Colleen Finney paces the team with a .508 hitting percentage and 31 blocks, and libero Maya Sands sits No. 2 in the SEC with 4.62 digs per set.

LSU is 7-13 all-time against Missouri but has won the last three head-to-head meetings, including two played at the PMAC.  

Versus No. 8 Texas

Texas has the nation’s toughest strength of schedule through the preseason, playing four nationally ranked programs, including two inside the top five. The Longhorns are hitting .263 on the season with 13.27 kills, 2.22 blocks and 1.53 aces per set. The back-to-back reigning national champions will face Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, Friday night before traveling to Baton Rouge.

Outside hitter and former Kentucky Wildcat Madisen Skinner returns to the SEC, leading the Longhorns with 3.90 kills per set (No. 8 in the SEC) and adding 17 blocks and six aces. Middle blocker Marianna Singletary ranks fourth in the conference with 1.34 blocks per set, and libero Emma Halter leads the team with 4.00 digs per set and 13 total aces.

LSU is trailing 4-23 in the all-time series versus Texas and is on a 13-match losing streak against the Longhorns. 

