BATON ROUGE—Former LSU Tiger and 2017 PING National Player of the Year, Sam Burns, is set to compete in the President’s Cup beginning on Thursday at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec, Canada.

Burns was named to the President’s Cup team as a Captain’s Pick by Team USA captain Jim Furyk. The Shreveport native is one of twelve players chosen to represent the U.S., and will be competing alongside the world’s best. World number one Scottie Scheffler, two-time major champion Xander Schauffele, and Tour champion Keegan Bradley are just a few of the names on the talented Team USA roster.

The President’s Cup began in 1994, at the historic Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia with a unique format in play. Team USA competed against Team International, with Team International excluding players from Europe. The USA currently leads 12-1-1 over Team International.

The 2024 President’s Cup will be played over four days, with 30 total matches being played over four days. Thursday, will feature five matches in four-ball format. Friday’s matches will be foursomes. Saturday will feature eight matches, with four-ball and foursome formats splitting the morning and afternoon. Championship Sunday will consist of twelve singles matches with each player from each respective team facing another player in a one-on-one format. With 30 points up for grabs, the first team to reach 15.5 points will win the tournament.

This will be Sam Burns’ second time appearing in the President’s Cup, with the former LSU standout participating in the 2022 President’s Cup at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Burns finished the event with two ties, including in his singles match against Hideki Matsuyama.

Burns was named to the President’s Cup team after an impressive 2024 PGA Tour campaign. Burns finished inside the top-10 eight times, with a season-best T2 finish at the BMW Championship in August. Burns also accumulated over $6.1 million dollars in the 2024 season and made 18 cuts in 21 events. Burns’ success was well stated in the statistics, with the former All-American ranking among the top of the PGA Tour in multiple metrics. Burns currently ranks second among all tour players in total putting, averaging 1.685 putts per hole. The two-time PGA Tour winner also ranks second in birdie average, with 4.42 birdies per round.

Full Team USA Roster

Captain: Jim Furyk

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa

Wyndham Clark

Patrick Cantlay

Sahith Theegala

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Max Homa

Full Team International Roster

Captain: Mike Weir

Hideki Matsuyama(Japan)

Sungjae Im(South Korea)

Adam Scott(Australia)

Tom Kim(South Korea)

Jason Day(Australia)

Byeong Hun An(South Korea)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout(South Africa)

Corey Conners(Canada)

Mackenzie Hughes(Canada)

Si Woo Kim(South Korea)

Min Woo Lee(Australia)

Taylor Pendrith(Canada)

How to Watch

(All Times Central Time)

Thursday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Golf Channel

Friday: Noon – 5 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday: 6 a.m.- 7 a.m., Golf Channel | 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., NBC

Sunday: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., NBC