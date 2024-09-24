LSU’s Schedule Set In Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship

NASSAU, Bahamas – LSU will face Washington at 12:30 p.m. CT at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship on Monday of Thanksgiving week and will play either NC State or Southern on Wednesday.

The winner of LSU and Washington will face the winner of NC State and Southern on Wednesday. The consolation game will tipoff at 10 a.m. followed by the championship game 12:30.

The Huskies had a strong start to their season last year, making their first appearance in the AP Poll since 2017, beginning 11-0. Throughout the remainder of the year, UW won five games and finished with a 16-15 record (6-12 PAC12). The Huskies return three All-Conference selections going into their debut season in the Big 10.

NC State is coming off a Final Four appearance last season, finishing the season 31-7 (13-5 ACC). The Wolfpack figure to have another strong team this year, returning multiple pieces from last year’s squad. Southern was 15-15 last year (13-5 SWAC) and the Jaguars were picked to finish No. 2 in the league at SWAC Media Day last week.

The Tigers held their first official practice of the season on Monday as they prepare for the upcoming season. LSU is coming off a season in which it went 31-6 and reached the Elite Eight. The Tigers return three starters from last year’s team. Flau’Jae Johnson was named to the Second Team All-SEC last seasons, Mikaylah Williams was named last season’s SEC Freshman of the Year and Aneesah Morrow was a All-SEC First Team selection with multiple All-America honorable mentions. Sa’Myah Smith, a 2023 SEC All-Freshman, briefly started at the beginning of last year before suffering a torn ACL less than a month into the season. She has been a full participant in LSU’s pre-season workouts. LSU also returns 2024 SEC All-Freshman Aalyah Del Rosario, Last-Tear Poa, Amani Bartlett and Izzy Besselman.

The Tigers hit the transfer portal to add forward Jersey Wolfenbarger and guards Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard. LSU’s lone freshman will be Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Jada Richard from Lafayette Christian Academy.

ABOUT BAHA MAR HOOPS:

The Baha Mar resort welcomes 18 men’s and women’s teams this November as part of Baha Mar Hoops, an 11-day, 21-game showcase considered the largest regular-season event in the sport of college basketball.