BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU infielder Daniel Dickinson is rated No. 12 in the MLB Pipeline Top 20 College Prospects for the 2025 draft.

Dickinson, who transferred to LSU this summer from Utah Valley, posted a .369 career batting average in two seasons at UVU with 33 doubles, 27 homers, 95 RBI, 42 stolen bases and a .457 on-base percentage.

Dickinson was a First-Team All-WAC selection in 2024, batting .363 (90-for-248) with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 53 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Of Dickinson, MLB.com reporter Jim Callis writes:

Dickinson possesses one of the higher floors in the college class and transferred from Utah Valley State after batting .363/.468/.653 with 18 homers and 32 steals last spring. He makes consistent contact to all fields, has some pull power and shows fine instincts on the bases and at second base.

Dickinson, a native of Richland, Wash., was rated No. 2 last month by Baseball America in its Top 100 College Transfers for the 2025 season.

Dickinson and his LSU teammates are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU begins its six-week, full-squad fall practice period on Thursday, October 10.