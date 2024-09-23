BILOXI, Miss. – The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the LSU Tigers and Samford Bulldogs will play a fall exhibition game as part of the Hancock Whitney Classic at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Miss., on Sunday, November 3.

First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and gates open at 10:00 a.m. The teams will play three seven-inning games for a total of 21 innings.

Tickets for the game can be purchased HERE or at the Shuckers Box Office at Keesler Federal Park. All tickets will be general admission and are available for $15. Suite options are available by contacting the Shuckers Front Office at 228-233-3465 or sales@biloxishuckers.com

“It’s an honor to partner once again with Hancock Whitney to host two outstanding programs for some great fall ball action,” Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. “We’re excited to experience the passion and energy that both Samford and LSU fanbases will be bringing to Biloxi.”

LSU has posted 12 consecutive NCAA Tournament berths, including the program’s seventh national championship in 2023. In 2024, led by head coach Jay Johnson, the Tigers reached the Chapel Hill Regional title game and finished the season with a 43-23 record.

“We are excited to spend the weekend at Keesler Federal Park and the home of the Biloxi Shuckers,” Johnson said. “It will be great as we develop our team for the 2025 season. The opportunity to play a quality opponent like Samford will help prepare us for what is ahead. We are excited to bring LSU Baseball to the state of Mississippi and hope a lot of people will come out and see some high-quality college baseball between two great programs.”

Samford will play its third fall ball game in the last four years at Keesler Federal Park. The Bulldogs finished the 2024 season with a 36-22 record and reached the SoCon Conference Tournament Championship against Wofford.

“Hancock Whitney is honored to join with the Biloxi Shuckers in bringing the Hancock Whitney College Classic to South Mississippi,” Hancock Whitney Mississippi Gulf Coast President Brent Fairley said. “This exciting series spotlights some of college baseball’s finest athletes at a marquee event that creates opportunities for fans to cheer their favorite teams and players while further strengthening Coastal Mississippi’s vibrant economy and deep sense of community.”

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets in the coming months on the Shuckers website.

ABOUT THE BILOXI SHUCKERS:

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers are members of the Southern League and play at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. For more information please visit biloxishuckers.com and follow us on Twitter @biloxishuckers and at facebook.com/biloxishuckers.