LSU’s Gametime and Broadcast Set For SEC/ACC Challenge vs. Stanford

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s matchup against Stanford in the SEC/ACC Challenge on December 5 will tipoff at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in the PMAC, announced by ESPN this afternoon.

This is the second year in a row for the SEC/ACC Challenge. Last season LSU defeated Virginia Tech in a rematch of the 2023 national semifinal. In total, this season’s SEC/ACC Women’s Challenge will feature 16 games as both conferences have added new teams, including LSU’s opponent in Stanford who is new to the ACC.

The Tigers held their first official practice of the season on Monday as they prepare for the upcoming season. LSU is coming off a season in which it went 31-6 and reached the Elite Eight. The Tigers return three starters from last year’s team. Flau’Jae Johnson was named to the Second Team All-SEC last seasons, Mikaylah Williams was named last season’s SEC Freshman of the Year and Aneesah Morrow was a All-SEC First Team selection with multiple All-America honorable mentions. Sa’Myah Smith, a 2023 SEC All-Freshman, briefly started at the beginning of last year before suffering a torn ACL less than a month into the season. She has been a full participant in LSU’s pre-season workouts. LSU also returns 2024 SEC All-Freshman Aalyah Del Rosario, Last-Tear Poa, Amani Bartlett and Izzy Besselman.

The Tigers hit the transfer portal to add forward Jersey Wolfenbarger and guards Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard. LSU’s lone freshman will be Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Jada Richard from Lafayette Christian Academy.

Fans are also encouraged to join the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, to support the Tigers on and off the court.