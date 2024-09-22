Soccer Wins SEC Home Opener against Ole Miss, 1-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer team (6-3-1, 1-1-0 SEC) captured their first SEC win of the season as they defeated Ole Miss (5-6-0, 0-2-0 SEC) by a score of 1-0 on Sunday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

“We’re thrilled to get the shutout.” said LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson. “I think we needed to make sure we kept a clean sheet in that game, especially going into halftime up 1-0. We talked about how the second half was going to be a different game, we knew Ole Miss was going to throw the kitchen sink at us. Full credit to them, they certainly did that and made it really difficult for us.

“It was a great team effort on the defensive side of the ball to get the clean sheet, and all credit to Andrea (Iljkic). She has come up big for us with three unbelievably executed free kicks this season, and that one (her goal tonight) was the game winner.”

LSU was in control for the majority of the match, as they put up 22 shots, with 10 of them being on goal, in comparison to the Rebels’ six shots. Despite the advantage on both shots and overall possession, the Tigers were only able to find the back of the net via a free kick goal from Iljkic. Ida Hermansdottir, Sage Glover and Mollie Baker led the way for LSU as they both had two shots on goal. Ava Galligan and Iljkic each tallied a shot on target as well.

Jazmin Ferguson, Sydney Cheesman, Jocelyn Ollivierre, Caley Swierenga and Tori Gillis, along with Tiger goalkeeper Audi Scheving, worked diligently on the defensive side of the ball, holding down the back line to keep the clean sheet on the night. It was LSU’s third clean sheet of the year.

“I think our box defending got a lot better tonight. We were competing first and second contacts in the box and winning the knockdowns and putting our bodies on the lines blocking shocks,” added Hudson. “We were putting dangerous balls in the box, and our box defending was much improved from previous games.”

Hermansdottir took the Tigers first chance on goal in the 7th minute as she fired a piercing shot to the left of the Ole Miss goalkeeper Shu Ohba, but Ohba made a great save to deny Hermansdottir.

Just before the first half whistle, LSU’s Ava Amsden was fouled at the top of the box, giving the Tigers a great opportunity to score from a direct free kick. The set piece shooting specialist, sophomore Andrea Iljkic, stepped up and continued her trend of burying direct free kicks by bending the ball past the Rebels keeper to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The goal, which the Rebels’ Ohba had no chance to save, was Iljkic’s third goal from a direct free kick this season.

The first half ended 1-0 in favor of the Tigers and LSU outshot the Rebels in the first half 10 to 3.

The Tigers continued to battle in the second half, looking to extend their lead as Ole Miss looked for the equalizer. The remaining 45 featured back and forth competition from both sides with neither able to find the back of the net.

LSU took 12 more shots in the second half, moving their tally to 22 on the night. Ole Miss had only seven shots, with Scheving claiming saves on two of those attempts. Rebel keeper Ohba was called to action on nine different occasions throughout the match.

Freshman Riley MacDonald tallied a shot on target in her first career appearance at LSU.

The Tigers are slated to continue conference action at home against the Oklahoma Sooners at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, September 26 inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.

“The Sooners are in town (Thursday), with a coach in Matt Mott that has a ton of SEC experience. He used to be with Ole Miss, and we have had some battles in the past. Matt’s a fantastic coach, really experienced, and we will expect a really organized team. Their confidence will be high, but we are excited for the matchup, and building on the momentum from tonight will be key.”

The Tigers will conclude the weekend with a visit to Mississippi State on Sunday, September 29, at 6:30 p.m. CT. Both matches will be livestreamed on SEC Network+ and live stats will be available on lsusports.net.

