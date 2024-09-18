Volleyball Host Home Tournament to Conclude Non-Conference Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to play three matches in two days Sept. 19-20. LSU will welcome Boston College, North Florida and San Diego to conclude its non-conference slate.

LSU (6-2) will open its weekend by challenging Boston College (6-3) at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 19. Friday, Sept. 20 will be a doubleheader for the Tigers, beginning with a 10 a.m. CT match against North Florida in the program’s second annual Field Trip match. On Friday, LSU will end the tournament with a 7 p.m. CT nightcap against San Diego. All LSU matches will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Fans attending the matches during school hours (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.) may park in lots 404 and 108 free of charge. Tickets must be purchased for all LSU matches.

The Tigers are coming off a 1-1 weekend at the Baylor Invitational to conclude a five-match road trip.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation with 5.990 points and 5.30 kills per set this season. She also has 17 blocks and nine aces. Robinson has come out of the gates firing on all cylinders, as she has tallied five double-doubles and six 20-kill performances in seven matches played.

Middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee have combined for 127 kills on a .312 hitting percentage and average 2.11 blocks per set on 72 total blocks this season. Lee leads the team with 1.09 blocks per set and is second on the team with 68 kills, and Jones averages 1.03 blocks per set and has a team-high .338 hitting percentage on 59 kills.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 10.94 assists per set. She leads the league with 372 total assists this season. Bailey has turned in three double-doubles this season, including her first match as an LSU Tiger, and has three matches with 50 or more assists.

LSU is 0-3 against San Diego in the all-time series and will face Boston College and North Florida for the first time in program history.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here.

