Volleyball

Volleyball Host Home Tournament to Conclude Non-Conference Schedule

LSU matches up against Boston College, North Florida and San Diego to conclude its non-conference schedule. All LSU matches will be streamed on SEC Network +.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to play three matches in two days Sept. 19-20. LSU will welcome Boston College, North Florida and San Diego to conclude its non-conference slate.

LSU (6-2) will open its weekend by challenging Boston College (6-3) at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 19. Friday, Sept. 20 will be a doubleheader for the Tigers, beginning with a 10 a.m. CT match against North Florida in the program’s second annual Field Trip match. On Friday, LSU will end the tournament with a 7 p.m. CT nightcap against San Diego. All LSU matches will be streamed on SEC Network +. 

Fans attending the matches during school hours (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.) may park in lots 404 and 108 free of charge. Tickets must be purchased for all LSU matches. 

The Tigers are coming off a 1-1 weekend at the Baylor Invitational to conclude a five-match road trip.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation with 5.990 points and 5.30 kills per set this season. She also has 17 blocks and nine aces. Robinson has come out of the gates firing on all cylinders, as she has tallied five double-doubles and six 20-kill performances in seven matches played.

Middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee have combined for 127 kills on a .312 hitting percentage and average 2.11 blocks per set on 72 total blocks this season. Lee leads the team with 1.09 blocks per set and is second on the team with 68 kills, and Jones averages 1.03 blocks per set and has a team-high .338 hitting percentage on 59 kills.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 10.94 assists per set. She leads the league with 372 total assists this season. Bailey has turned in three double-doubles this season, including her first match as an LSU Tiger, and has three matches with 50 or more assists.

LSU is 0-3 against San Diego in the all-time series and will face Boston College and North Florida for the first time in program history.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Versus Boston College

Boston College is on a two-match losing streak with losses to Georgia and Utah Valley at the Bulldog Classic in Athens, Ga. The Eagles are 2-2 in neutral site matches this season and 1-1 as the away team. BC is a strong club at the net, ranking No. 3 in the country with 3.22 blocks per set to help hold its opponents to a .164 hitting percentage. Offensively, the Eagles hit .247 on 13.19 kills per set and have 51 aces on the season (1.59/set). 

BC has two players averaging over 1.00 blocks per set, beginning with middle blocker Julia Haggerty, who ranks No. 2 in the nation with 1.96 blocks per set and 53 total blocks, ranking No. 8 in Division I volleyball. Middle blocker Cornelia Roach averages 1.19 blocks per set (38 total). Outside hitter Halle Schroder paces the team with 3.75 kills per set and a team-high 11 aces, and outside hitter Audrey Ross adds 3.45 kills per set and has 18 blocks. 

Versus North Florida

North Florida is nursing a four-match losing streak. The Ospreys are hitting .204 on 11.69 kills per set, average 10.82 assists per set, and have 54 aces. Defensively, they have 1.72 blocks per set, 12.62 digs on average and allow a .253 opposing hitting percentage.

Outside hitter, Amy Burkhardt has 130 total kills and 3.33 kills per set to lead UNF. She also has eight aces and 16 blocks. North Florida has three players with 20 or more blocks this season, including middle blocker Jacqueline Arrington, who leads the way with 26 blocks and adds 54 kills. Middle blocker Kierstyn McFall and setter Annie Antar both have 20 blocks. McFall is second on the team with 72 kills, and Antar leads the team with 8.49 assists per set.

Versus San Diego

San Diego has played three teams ranked in the top 20 this season, including a five-set win over then-No. 17 BYU last weekend. The Toreros are hitting just .188 on the season with 11.57 kills per set, but they average 2.30 blocks per set on 69 total blocks. 

Outside hitter Nemo Beach leads the team with 3.17 kills per set, and opposite Kennedy Osunsanmi leads the Toreros with 90 total kills (3.00/set). Osunsanmi is second on the team with 25 total blocks. Middle blockers Kristen Erland and Haylee Stoner have a team-high 27 blocks. Erland has 1.13 blocks per set, and Stoner has a team-best .313 hitting percentage on 50 kills. 

Friday’s match will be the first meeting between LSU and San Diego that will not be played on a neutral floor. The last time these clubs met, USD took down LSU, 3-1, in the 2017 NCAA Tournament on Dec. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles, Calif.   

