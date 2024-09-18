LSU's Rocio Tejedo Earns First SEC Freshman Golfer Of The Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – One college tournament down, and Rocio Tejedo has earned an honor from the Southeastern Conference.

Tejedo was named Wednesday one of the SEC Freshman of the Week for play in the first two weekends of the college golf season.

The native of Spain posted rounds of 70-69-69 on the par 71 course to finish at 5-under par 208 for the 54-hole event.

The Tigers, ranked 13th in the preseason rankings, is next set for action at The Blessings Intercollegiate in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sept. 30-Oct. 2. That event will be televised on The Golf Channel.