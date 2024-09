BATON ROUGE-LSU Men’s Golf standout Algot Kleen has been named as one of the SEC Men’s Golfers of the Week.

Kleen had a phenomenal weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee as the senior would fire off a 12-under 198 over 54 holes to earn medalist honors at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate.

The Tigers would also pick up a team win at the tournament, defeating fellow SEC program Ole Miss by two strokes.

LSU will be back in action on September 21st at the Valero Texas Collegiate in San Antonio, Texas.