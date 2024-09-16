LSU Gold
Men's Tennis

+0
Vasquez and Ravichader Set To Compete in ITF Pro Circuit M15 Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team will compete this week in the  ITF Pro Circuit M15 Fayetteville from September 16-22 hosted at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

Draws & Results

ITF Pro Circuit M15 Fayetteville

The competition will begin on Monday, September 16 and conclude on Sunday, September 22. 

The tournament will begin with the first round of singles qualifying matches.

Tiger TidBits

Ishaan Ravichader, native of New Jersey, will make his debut as a Tiger on Monday in the singles competition. He is a 2024 graduate from Columbia University and in his senior season he earned 12 singles wins and eight doubles wins. He also secured singles wins over the No. 2 and 3 spots.

Sophomore Alessio Vasquez will be joining Ravichander in Fayetteville. Vasquez had an impressive freshman season securing 18 singles wins and aiding the team to compete in the 2024 SEC semifinals after defeating No. 38 JC Roddick of Texas A&M. 

