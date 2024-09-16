Tigers Conclude Waco Fall Kickoff Classic

WACO, Texas – The LSU Men’s Tennis team concluded the Waco Fall Kickoff Classic on Sunday with two freshmen earning their first doubles win as a Tiger after making their collegiate debut in Friday’s competition.

Doubles

Jamie Diack and Charles Hobbs teamed up for a second time this weekend against Miguel Alonso and Tiago Torres of University of Texas, San Antonio. Diack and Hobbs fell by a score of 6-3.

Despite the previous loss, Diack paired up with fellow freshman Andrej Loncarevic to face Wang Calvin and Rahul Sachdev of University of Texas. The Tiger duo made their debut this weekend and earned their first collegiate doubles win on Sunday after defeating the Longhorns by a score of 6-2.

Up Next

The LSU Men’s Tennis team will travel to Arkansas to compete in the ITF Pro Circuit M15 Fayetteville hosted at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

Results

Doubles

Alonso/Tiago (UTSA) def. Diack/Hobbs (LSU), 6-3

Diack/Loncarevic (LSU) def. Calvin/Sachdev (UT), 6-2

