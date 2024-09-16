LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Tennis

Tigers Conclude Waco Fall Kickoff Classic

by Morgan English
+0
Tigers Conclude Waco Fall Kickoff Classic

WACO, Texas – The LSU Men’s Tennis team concluded the Waco Fall Kickoff Classic on Sunday with two freshmen earning their first doubles win as a Tiger after making their collegiate debut in Friday’s competition.

Doubles

Jamie Diack and Charles Hobbs teamed up for a second time this weekend against Miguel Alonso and Tiago Torres of University of Texas, San Antonio. Diack and Hobbs fell by a score of 6-3.

Despite the previous loss, Diack paired up with fellow freshman Andrej Loncarevic to face Wang Calvin and Rahul Sachdev of University of Texas. The Tiger duo made their debut this weekend and earned their first collegiate doubles win on Sunday after defeating the Longhorns by a score of 6-2.

Up Next
The LSU Men’s Tennis team will travel to Arkansas to compete in the ITF Pro Circuit M15 Fayetteville hosted at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

Results

Doubles
Alonso/Tiago (UTSA) def. Diack/Hobbs (LSU), 6-3
Diack/Loncarevic (LSU) def. Calvin/Sachdev (UT), 6-2

Follow Us
For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

Related Stories

Vasquez and Ravichader Set To Compete In ITF Pro Circuit M15 Fayetteville

Vasquez and Ravichader Set To Compete In ITF Pro Circuit M15 Fayetteville

Tigers Conclude Day Two Of Waco Fall Kickoff Classic

Tigers Conclude Day Two Of Waco Fall Kickoff Classic

Tigers Conclude Day One Of Waco Fall Kickoff Classic

Tigers Conclude Day One Of Waco Fall Kickoff Classic