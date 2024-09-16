BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ 36-33 win over South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia.

Swinson recorded a career-best three sacks, forced a fumble and tallied five total tackles in the LSU victory.

SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week Bradyn Swinson had three sacks, a forced fumble and five tackles against South Carolina pic.twitter.com/rHR0DVBoTK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 16, 2024

All three of Swinson’s sacks had an impact on the outcome of the game. His first sack came late in the second quarter on third-and-10 at the LSU 35-yard line, resulting in a 4-yard loss and pushing the Gamecocks out of field goal range.

In the fourth quarter, Swinson’s sack resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Major Burns at the LSU 12-yard line. LSU didn’t score on the ensuing possession, but the flip in field position followed by a 3-and-out on South Carolina’s next possession helped lead to the game-winning drive by the Tigers.

After LSU took a 36-33 lead late in the fourth quarter, Swinson registered his third sack for a 7-yard loss as the Gamecocks tried to mount a comeback. The sack forced South Carolina to burn one of its final two timeouts with 35 seconds remaining in the game. South Carolina ended up missing a 49-yard field goal as time expired.

The honor is the first of Swinson’s career and the first for the Tigers in 2024.