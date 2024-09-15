Soccer Falls to UC Davis, 4-3

DAVIS, Calif. – The LSU Soccer Team (5-2-1) fell to UC Davis (7-2-0) in their non-conference finale by a final score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the Aggie Soccer Stadium.

It was a back-and-forth battle on the pitch in Davis that ultimately fell in favor of the Aggies in the last 10 minutes of play.

“There was obviously a lot of different waves of momentum throughout the game. Initially, we were disappointed to conceded a goal early, but we a really spirited fight back to start the second half. ” said head coach Sian Hudson. “I thought that we were the team that was dominating possession, but we gave away a free kick that led to a goal for UC Davis.”

“We conceded two late goals that was just poor defending on our part. All credit to them, they came out and had a good plan. We just have to be better in defending set pieces and box defending, and our focus will be on tightening up the backline before we head into a massive game against Arkansas next Thursday.”

The Aggies found a breakthrough first in the match in the 13th minute, when midfielder Genavieve Fontes found the back of the net via a well-placed header past LSU’s Audi Scheving to make it 1-0. Sammie Ruelas provided the assist on the tally.

LSU took seven shots in the first half, including a shot on target from junior defender Jocelyn Ollivierre and two chances from sophomore forward Ava Galligan, but the visiting Tigers couldn’t find the right moment. The first half ended 1-0 in favor of the Aggies.

The Tigers responded almost immediately to start the second half, with senior forward Mollie Baker gettting the first goal of the day for LSU and her first of the year in the 51st minute. Defender Caley Swierenga took the ball up the field to find midfielder Danielle Shannon, who then got it to the feet of Baker for the finish at the top of the 18 yard box. Baker’s goal equalized the game at 1-1 and marked her eigth career goal.

In the 68th minute, Aggie midfielder Ashleigh Garcia fouled LSU’s Shannon at the top of the box, and the Tigers were given a free kick within shooting range. The free kick was given to forward Andrea Iljkic, who stepped up and made no mistake, lacing a curling shot into the left side of the net that gave the Aggie keeper no chance to save. The goal was Iljkic’s second of her career and her second goal from a direct free kick this season, with her first coming against Old Dominion.

It was a 2-1 Tiger lead with just over 20 minutes to play in Davis.

“Mollie Baker an Andrea Iljkic scored two fantasic goals for us. It was an absolute belter from Mollie Baker to get us back into the game and then a great piece of play to earn the free kick with a fantastic finish from by Andrea,” said Hudson.

Ten minutes later, UC Davis scored two goals in quick succession to reclaim the lead. Jayde Holley-Davis scored to make it 2-2, and Sam Tristian scored just two minutes after to make it 3-2 in favor of the Aggies.

LSU once again responded as Sage Glover found the 3-3 equalizer in 82nd minute via a pass from Shannon. However, UC Davis found the back of the net almost instantly after the LSU goal and reclaimed the lead once again, making it 4-3 in favor of the Aggies. Ashleigh Garcia provided the assist for the Aggies’ fourth goal.

“That was another great piece of play from Dani (Shannon) in the lead up to the finish by Sage Glover,” added Hudson. The squad’s third goal from Glover marked her second this year and 10th of her career at LSU.

The Tigers battled until the finish in Davis, outshooting the Aggies 13 to eight on the day with seven shots on target from Ollivierre, Galligan, Ceballos, Glover, Iljkic and Baker. Shannon recorded two assists on the day, her firsts of the season after recently scoring her first career goal in the squad’s last match against San Francisco.

LSU completed their non-conference slate in California with a record of 4-1-0 on the road, the program’s best away record since 2021, as the team heads into conference play next week.

The Tigers will return to action on Thursday, September 19th at 6:30 p.m. CT, as they are set to open SEC play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. The match will be available via livestream on SEC Network+. Live stats and more information will be available on lsusports.net.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.