Tigers Conclude Day One Of Waco Fall Kickoff Classic

WACO, Texas – Three members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team competed on the first day of the Waco Fall Kickoff Classic on Friday. The competition was held at the Waco Regional Tennis Center hosted by Baylor.

Waco Fall Kickoff Classic – Day One

Friday’s play consisted of two singles rounds to open up the tournament. Jamie Diack, Andrej Loncarevic, and Charles Hobbs all made appearances on the singles courts for the Tigers.

Freshman Jamie Diack made his debut as a Tiger today against Tiago Pires of Texas A&M. Diack fought in both sets but fell to Pires by a narrow score of 6-4, 6-4.

Joining Daick, Loncarevic played his first collegiate match as a Tiger against Quintan Van Wijk of Baylor. Loncarevic took the lead after winning the first set by a score of 7-5. In the second set, Van Wijk defeated Loncarevic with a score of 6-2, forcing a third set. The third set and match win went to Van Wijk after defeating Loncarevic by a score of 6-1.

To conclude singles play today for LSU, sophomore Charles Hobbs faced Lathan Skrobarcek of Texas A&M. Hobbs fell to Skrobarcek in two sets with a score of 6-1, 6-0.

Up Next

Day two of the Waco Kickoff Classic begins with doubles and Jamie Diack and Charles Hobbs at 9 a.m.

Follow Us

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Results

Singles

Tiago Pires (Texas A&M) def. Jamie Diack (LSU) 6-4, 6-4

Lathan Skrobarcek (Texas A&M) def. Charles Hobbs (LSU) 6-1, 6-0

Quintan Van Wijk (Baylor) def. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 5-7, 6-2, 6-1