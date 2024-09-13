LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Football

Preview: Tigers Set to Face South Carolina in SEC Opener

by Harrison Valentine | Assistant Director of Strategic Initiatives
Listen Live ABC Live Stats LSU Game Notes +0
Preview: Tigers Set to Face South Carolina in SEC Opener

After capturing their first win of the season, No. 16 LSU travels to Columbia on Saturday morning to open conference play against South Carolina.

Kickoff is set for 11:12 a.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holy Rowe will be on the call.

The matchup will mark the Tigers’ first visit to Columbia since 2008, when quarterback Jarrett Lee orchestrated a 6-minute scoring drive late in the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Charles Scott (32) scored the game-winning points on a 2-yard run with 4:16 left in the contest.

Last Saturday, LSU secured a 44-21 victory over Nicholls, highlighted by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s six touchdown passes as the redshirt junior joined Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels as the only Tiger quarterback to throw six or more touchdown passes in a single game.

Junior receiver Kyren Lacy continued to flash, reeling in five catches for 63 yards and three touchdowns, making him the current FBS leader in touchdown receptions. Aaron Anderson made strides with five catches of his own for 63 yards, and Zavion Thomas gave the Tigers a boost in the return game with a 51-yard punt return in addition to a receiving touchdown.

The Tiger defense – led by linebacker Greg Penn with a team-high nine tackles – held the Colonels to just seven points in the second half after surrendering 14 in the first 30 minutes of play. Defensive end Gabe Reliford made his presence known with six tackles and linebacker Whit Weeks continued to impress with five tackles as well.

“In meeting with our staff, there were a lot more good things that happened in that game than I was able to articulate after the game,” said head coach Brian Kelly on Monday. “We had a number of first time players step up and play really good football for us.”

A key matchup in the contest will revolve around LSU’s offensive tackles and South Carolina’s edge rushers. Left tackle Will Campbell has recorded 83 pass block snaps and surrendered zero (!) pressures while right tackle Emery Jones has recorded 83 pass block snaps and given up just two pressures. For the Gamecocks, Dylan Stewart has tallied nine pressures and three sacks, while Kyle Kennard has an SEC-leading four sacks and 10 pressures. It will be best on best Saturday in Columbia.

“It’s a noon kickoff on ABC with College Gameday, so it’s obviously going to be a great environment there,” Kelly said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to take another step in the development of our football team and continue to work to get better.”

South Carolina is led by redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who has recorded 20 completions for 280 yards and two touchdowns with an additional 30 carries for 57 yards and a score on the ground. At receiver, Mazero Bennett Jr. and Vandrevius Jacobs lead the team with 81 yards and a touchdown and 59 yards, respectively.

Defensively, linebacker Debo Wiliams leads the unit in tackles with 10, while defensive back Nick Emmanwori is not far behind with eight, along with a pass break up.

“Shane Beamer really gets his team to play well, in particular at home” Kelly said. “They are coming off a great road win at Kentucky. A lot of it is the type of offense they are running now with Sellers and Sanders. This is a big, physical quarterback. A guy with a strong arm that can certainly get the ball down the field.” 

LSU enters the game with a 19-2-1 mark against South Carolina in a series that dates back to 1930. The last meeting between the programs came in 2020 where the Tigers defeated the Gamecocks 52-24 in front of a sparse Tiger Stadium crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mobile Apps Radio Affiliates

 

 

Times of Interest

LSU at South Carolina            

September 14, 2024 * Columbia, S.C. (Williams-Brice Stadium) * ABC

Friday
12:20 p.m. CT Team departs campus
1:10 p.m. CT Team departs Baton Rouge
3:40 p.m. ET Team arrives in Columbia, S.C.
4:30 p.m. ET Team arrives at Embassy Suites – Columbia
Saturday (Times Eastern)
9 a.m. College GameDay live from Tommy Suggs Garnet Way inside Gamecock Park
9:20 a.m. LSU departs hotel for Williams-Brice Stadium
9:40 a.m. LSU arrives at Williams-Brice Stadium
10:30 a.m. All gates to Williams-Brice Stadium open
10:30 a.m. LSU Sports Radio Network Pregame Show starts
11:30 a.m. College Gameday moves to the field at Williams-Brice Stadium
11:45 a.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Williams-Brice Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
11:52:50 a.m. National Anthem
11:55 a.m. Flyover
12:06:18 a.m. 2001 Intro Begins
12:07:32 a.m. South Carolina takes the field
12:08:02 a.m. LSU takes the field
12:09 a.m. Coin toss at midfield
12:12 p.m. (ET) Kickoff: LSU vs. South Carolina on ABC

 

LSU Game Notes

Having trouble viewing this document? Install the latest free Adobe Acrobat Reader and use the download link below.

View Full Screen

Related Stories

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Sept. 12

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Sept. 12

Football to Make Rare Trip to South Carolina This Saturday

Football to Make Rare Trip to South Carolina This Saturday

The Tigers last visited Williams-Brice Stadium in 2008 when quarterback Jarrett Lee engineered a 6-minute scoring drive late in the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Charles Scott (32) scored the game-winning points on a 2-yard run with 4:16 left in the contest.
LSU Football vs. UCLA to Kickoff in Afternoon Time Slots

LSU Football vs. UCLA to Kickoff in Afternoon Time Slots