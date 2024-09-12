Volleyball Falls to No. 18 Baylor, 3-1

WACO, Texas – LSU dropped a 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 21-25, 28-30) decision to No. 18 Baylor Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.

LSU moves to 5-2 on the season, while Baylor improves to 6-2, snapping its two-match losing streak.

Untimely errors plagued the Tigers as they hit .228 on 56 kills with 25 errors compared to the Lady Bears .319 clip on 59 kills and 16 errors. Baylor held the advantage in aces (5-2), and LSU served 13 errors in the match. BU also controlled the net with 11 blocks to LSU’s six.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson logged her sixth match of the season with 20 or more kills as she recorded a match-high 21 kills and added seven digs and two blocks. Freshman outside hitter Lainee Pyles dropped a season-high nine kills and had one ace, and middle blockers Angelina Lee and Jessica Jones followed with eight and seven kills, respectively. Jones led LSU with a .400 hitting percentage and four blocks.

Setter Bailey Ortega totaled 45 assists, six digs and two kills, and libero Aly Kirkhoff led all players with a new season-high 18 digs.

Outside hitter Elise McGhee led Baylor with 20 kills, outside hitter Kendal Murphy had 15 kills, and middle blocker Alicia Andrew logged 10 kills on 14 errorless swings for a .714 hitting percentage.

Set 1

Baylor opened the match by scoring the first six points. Although LSU responded with a 3-0 run, the Tigers used their first timeout, trailing 12-5. The Tigers called their final timeout of the set as the Lady Bears’ lead increased to 19-10, but the Lady Bears ultimately stretched the lead to double figures and ended with a 25-16 victory.

Set 2

LSU surrendered the set’s first three points, and Baylor was the first to 10 with a 10-5 lead thanks to a 3-0 run. The Lady Bears held a 15-10 edge at the media timeout, but Robinson sparked a 7-1 run highlighted by six unanswered points to take a 17-16 lead capped by an ace by Ortega. After both clubs traded points and Baylor took a 23-22 lead, LSU scored the final three points of the frame, including back-to-back kills from Robinson to end the set. Robinson finished with eight kills in the set.

Set 3

At the media timeout, the Lady Bears held a 15-11 lead. The Tigers started to apply pressure, pulling within two points at 17-15 after a kill from Demps, but the Lady Bears responded and pushed their lead to 21-16, forcing an LSU timeout. Baylor was able to capitalize on LSU errors, as their final four points were due to an LSU error, leading to a 25-21 victory.

Set 4

LSU jumped out to a 5-2 lead, but Baylor fought back, took the lead at 11-10, and held a 15-13 advantage at the media timeout. The Tiger kept the score close but used a 3-0 run to take a 19-18 lead, forcing a Lady Bears timeout. Baylor called its final timeout, trailing 23-22, and was able to rally back and outlast LSU 30-28. The fourth set featured 19 ties and eight lead changes.

Up Next

LSU has a 5 p.m. CT match with Samford on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Ferrell Center.

