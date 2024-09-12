LSU Soccer Begins California Trip with 4-1 Victory vs. San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The LSU Soccer team (5-1-0) began their West Coast road trip with a win as they defeated San Francisco (3-4-0) by a score of 4-1 on Thursday night in Negoesco Stadium.

“Overall, the team’s effort in the first half was fantastic. San Francisco has frustrated some really good teams across the West Coast so far this season, so to come here tonight and score four goals on them was a testament to our attacking prowess,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “On the defensive end of the field, I thought Audi (Scheving) had two really big moments for us tonight. I’m really pleased to see her get into her own before SEC play starts next week. Gabbi (Ceballos) also played a huge part.”

Junior forward Ida Hermannsdottir opened up scoring on Thursday night in the 14th minute. Gabbi Ceballos sent a through ball to the feet of Hermannsdottir, who broke through the back line of defenders and confidently took a shot right over San Francisco keeper Kira Ybarra to give LSU the 1-0 lead. The goal marked her fifth of the season and 16th of her career. The assist was Ceballos’s second of the year.

Midfielder Danielle Shannon claimed her first career goal at LSU in the 30th minute of the match. A pass from Amy Smith found the feet of Shannon at the top of the box, who then sped past three defenders and took a left footed shot that found the upper left.

Ava Galligan wanted one for herself as she tallied a goal nearly two minutes later. The sophomore took a shot from the outside wing that just got past Ybarra and extended the Tiger lead on the night. It was Galligan’s third goal of the year and seventh in her career.

The Tigers came out hot and outshot the Dons eight to five, with four on target, as the first 45 minutes ended 3-0 in favor of LSU.

The Dons took 11 shots in the second half in an attempt to close the gap, but only four were on target with three of those being denied by LSU keeper Audi Scheving.

San Francisco got on the board late in the second half when forward Natalie Drotzmann found the back of the net to make the score 3-1. Erika Braun provided the assist on the goal.

Ida Hermannsdottir put the match to rest in the 84th minute when she scored her second goal of the evening to extend the Tiger lead, 4-1. With that goal, Hermannsdóttir achieved her second brace in two consecutive matches.

“The final goal there was crucial for us just to put the game to bed,” Hudson added. “Ida is in great form and is playing fantastic for us right now. She is a catalyst in our attack.”

LSU will conclude non-conference play on the West Coast against UC Davis on Sunday, September 15 at the Aggie Soccer Field. The match will start at 2 p.m. CT and will be streamed live on ESPN+. Live stats will be available on lsusports.net.

