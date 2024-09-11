Volleyball Travels to Texas to Participate in Baylor Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will have its first crack at a nationally ranked program in No. 18 Baylor and will face an undefeated Samford club at the Baylor Invitational Sept. 12-13 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

LSU (5-1) will face 18th-ranked Baylor (5-2) at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 12, and take on Samford (5-0) at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 13. Both LSU matches will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Tigers are coming off a 3-0 weekend at the Duke Tournament, which featured a 3-1 win over Duke, a 3-2 victory over Florida International and a sweep against Davidson.

LSU was led by outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, this week’s SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Robinson registered 5.83 points and 5.42 kills per set to lead the Tigers last weekend and contributed six blocks and two aces. The South Carolina native has opened the season on a tear with five double-doubles in six matches and has five 20-kill outings, including two career-high 28-kill performances. Robinson concluded week two of the 2024 season as the nation’s leader with 155 points and 138 kills and ranks No. 2 in the country with 5.96 points and 5.31 kills per set.

The LSU middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee have combined for 94 kills and 52 blocks this season. Lee leads the team with 1.04 blocks per set and has a .340 hitting percentage behind 50 kills, and Jones averages 0.96 blocks per set and ranks No. 10 in the SEC with a .352 hitting percentage on 43 kills.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 11.12 assists per set. She leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the country with 289 total assists this season. Bailey has turned in two double-doubles this season, including her first match as an LSU Tiger, and has three matches with 50 or more assists, including a career-high 58 dimes against Troy.

LSU has an all-time combined record of 8-5 against Baylor and Samford. The Tigers are 5-5 against Baylor and 3-0 against Samford.

