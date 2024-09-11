LSU Gold
Volleyball

Volleyball Travels to Texas to Participate in Baylor Invitational

LSU will take on No.18 Baylor and an undefeated Samford team Sept. 12-13, respectively, at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+.

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will have its first crack at a nationally ranked program in No. 18 Baylor and will face an undefeated Samford club at the Baylor Invitational Sept. 12-13 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.   

LSU (5-1) will face 18th-ranked Baylor (5-2) at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 12, and take on Samford (5-0) at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 13. Both LSU matches will be streamed on ESPN+. 

The Tigers are coming off a 3-0 weekend at the Duke Tournament, which featured a 3-1 win over Duke, a 3-2 victory over Florida International and a sweep against Davidson. 

LSU was led by outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, this week’s SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Robinson registered 5.83 points and 5.42 kills per set to lead the Tigers last weekend and contributed six blocks and two aces. The South Carolina native has opened the season on a tear with five double-doubles in six matches and has five 20-kill outings, including two career-high 28-kill performances. Robinson concluded week two of the 2024 season as the nation’s leader with 155 points and 138 kills and ranks No. 2 in the country with 5.96 points and 5.31 kills per set.

The LSU middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee have combined for 94 kills and 52 blocks this season. Lee leads the team with 1.04 blocks per set and has a .340 hitting percentage behind 50 kills, and Jones averages 0.96 blocks per set and ranks No. 10 in the SEC with a .352 hitting percentage on 43 kills.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 11.12 assists per set. She leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the country with 289 total assists this season. Bailey has turned in two double-doubles this season, including her first match as an LSU Tiger, and has three matches with 50 or more assists, including a career-high 58 dimes against Troy.

LSU has an all-time combined record of 8-5 against Baylor and Samford. The Tigers are 5-5 against Baylor and 3-0 against Samford.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

at No. 18 Baylor

After opening the season 5-0, including an upset win over then No. 18 Minnesota, Baylor has dropped two consecutive matches, both at home, and most recently was swept Tuesday night by SMU, who notched its second top-25 win this season. Baylor is hitting .218 on 11.64 kills per set, coming off a season-low .020 hitting percentage against SMU. The Bears are strong defensively, holding opponents to a .151 hitting percentage, and are averaging 2.32 blocks per set. 

Outside hitter Elise McGhee leads Baylor with 2.92 kills per set (73 total) and 13 aces this season. She also has 14 blocks. Opposite Allie Sczech and outside hitter Kendal Murphy round out Baylor’s top hitters with 2.64 and 2.60 kills per set, respectively. Sczech is second on the team with 18 total blocks, and Murphy is second with eight aces.   

Baylor is currently on a three-match winning streak against LSU. The last time the teams faced off, the Bears defeated the Tigers, 3-1, at the Ferrell Center on Aug. 24, 2018. The Tigers are 0-2 when playing against the Bears in Waco.

Versus Samford

Samford is 5-0 this season and is a gritty team with three five-set wins over Mississippi State (Aug. 30), Miami – Ohio (Sept. 6), and Chicago State (Sept. 7). The Bulldogs are hitting .280 on 13.18 kills per set while holding the opposition to a .147 clip on just 9.82 kills per set. 

Outside hitter Kaleigh Meritt paces Samford with 3.70 kills per set and 3.00 digs per set. She also adds four aces and four blocks. Outside hitter Gracie Lynn Butler, who leads the Bulldogs with 88.5 total points, has 75 kills (3.41 kills/set), 15 blocks, four solo blocks and four aces. 

LSU has defeated Samford in all three meetings. The most recent match saw the Tigers sweep the Bulldogs at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge on Aug. 26, 2022.

