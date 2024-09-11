SEC Releases the 2025 Softball Conference Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU softball team will have a series against eight of the 15 SEC softball programs, totaling 24 conference games. The conference released its league schedule for the 2025 softball season Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers home opening SEC series will be against Kentucky March 14-16 at Tiger Park. Other SEC series coming in Baton Rouge in 2025 include bouts against South Carolina (March 28-30), Alabama (April 4-6) and Florida (April 25-27).

LSU will travel for three-game series at Georgia (March 21-23), Texas A&M (April 11-13), Texas (April 18-20) and Arkansas (May 1-3). The SEC Tournament will be May 6-10 in Athens, Ga.

Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, on Instagram and X.