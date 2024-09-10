No. 13 Tigers Finish Second In Cougar Classic; Rocio Tejedo Finishes Fourth

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team posted a second straight under par round as the No. 13 Tigers finished one shot out of first place in the Cougar Classic at the venerable Yeamans Hall Course in Charleston, South Carolina.

LSU posted a 1-under par round of 283 on the final 18 to finish at 4-under par 848 for the 54-hole event with rounds of 286-279-283. The Tigers finished one shot back of Auburn, who held the 36-hole lead and matched LSU on the final day with a 1-under par score. Auburn finished at 5-under par 847 with the difference in the second round as Auburn was 6-under par, one shot better than LSU. Both teams were +2 after 18 holes.

“All in all a good week,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “Proud of the group. It was a solid effort. Would have liked to get the win but there are a lot of positives with Rocio (Tejedo) in the top five and Aine (Donegan) showed her senior leadership and battled back after her opening round to get in top 15. Elsa (Svensson) getting back in the lineup after not being in the lineup for a while played well. To start the year off to get a second-place finish gives us a lot to build on and a lot of motivation heading into Arkansas in a couple of weeks.”

Freshman Tejedo, in her first LSU event, delivered a strong performance, closing with a second straight 69 on Tuesday, to finish at 5-under par 208 after three under par rounds of 70-69-69. She finished in solo fourth place.

The winner was Nicha Kanpai of Maryland at 7-under 206, firing a closing 5-under round of 66 to go with 70s in the first two rounds. Anna Davis of Auburn and Mackenzie Lee of SMU tied for second at 6-under 207.

Tejedo had four birdies on her card in the final round, finishing the 54-holes with 14 for the tournament.

Junior Edit Hertzman, who was playing as an individual, finished T11 after a 54-hole total of 1-under par 272.

Donegan put together her second straight 2-under 69 on Tuesday to finish at even par and ended up moving up some 36 places after her first round to post a T13 finish at even par 213 (75-69-69). Donegan had five birdies on the round Tuesday.

Senior Svensson also had a top 20 finish, posting a T18 mark at 1-over 214 after consistent rounds of 70-73-73.

The Tigers will return to action in the unique Blessings Intercollegiate on Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in Fayetteville, Arkansas as both the men’s and women’s teams will compete in separate and mixed team competition.

Cougar Classic

Yeamans Hall Club – Charleston, South Carolina

Final Team Results (Par 284-852)

1 Auburn – 286-278-283 – 847 -5

2 LSU – 286-279-283 – 848 -4

3 Virginia Tech – 289-283-287 – 859 +7

4 Miami – 290-286-289 – 865 +13

4 Boston College – 294-285-286 – 865 +13

4 Florida — 288-291-286 – 865 +13

4 SMU — 292-291-282 – 865 +13

8 Georgia — 284-292-291 – 867 +15

9 Tennessee — 295-287-286 – 868 +16

9 Maryland — 294-282-292 – 868 +16

11 Ole Miss — 292-286-291 – 869 +17

12 Charleston — 288-288-297 – 873 +21

13 Furman — 290-289-298 – 877 +25

14 NC State — 294-292-295 – 881 +29

15 Georgia Southern — 298-285-299 – 882 +30

16 Penn State – 298-296-291 – 887 +35

17 Georgetown – 304-305-305 – 914 +62

Top 5 Individuals (Par 71-213)

1 Nicha Kanpai, Maryland – 70-70-66 – 206 -7

2 Anna Davis, Auburn – 67-69-71 – 206 -6

2 Mackenzie Lee, SMU – 70-69-68 – 206 -6

4 Rocio Tejedo, LSU – 70-69-69 – 207 -5

5 Olivia GreNborg, Miami – 69-73-68 – 208 -4

LSU Scores

4 Rocio Tejedo – 70-69-69 – 207 -5

T11 Edit Hertzman – 69-68-75 – 212 -1

T13 Aine Donegan – 75-69-69 – 213 E

T18 Elsa Svensson – 69-73-73 – 214 +1

T35 Taylor Riley – 71-71-75 – 217 +4

T38 Josefin Widal – 75-70-73 – 218 +5