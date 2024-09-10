LSU's Jordan Fischer Captures The Individual Title At Green Wave Invitational

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore Jordan Fischer captured her first collegiate title on Tuesday playing in the individual competition of the Green Wave Invitational at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

Fischer posted rounds of 71-72-68 over the par 72 TPC layout to finish at 5-under par 211, three shots better than Laura Fangmeyer of Troy and Ella Cheek of Dallas Baptist as that pair finished second at 2-under 214. Also at 214 was Malia Uyeshiro of South Alabama.

Fischer is originally from Halle, Germany and played in fiver events last season as a freshman for the Tigers.