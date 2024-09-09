Robinson Earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The SEC league office announced outside hitter Jurnee Robinson as volleyball’s week two SEC Offensive Player of the Week after another dominating weekend.

Robinson led LSU to a 3-0 weekend at the Duke Tournament with 5.83 points (70 total) and 5.42 kills per set. Robinson also had six blocks and two aces on the weekend. The sophomore pin hitter registered two double-doubles and two 20-kill performances, increasing her total to five double-doubles and five matches of 20 or more kills in the six matches played this season. Robinson has two SEC weekly awards in her career.

After turning in her fourth double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs versus Duke, Robinson matched a career-high 28 kills against Florida International and ended the weekend with 24 kills and 10 digs in the sweep against Davidson.

Robinson leads the nation with 155.0 points and 138 kills and ranks No. 2 in Division I volleyball with 5.96 points and 5.31 kills per set.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, Instagram, and X.