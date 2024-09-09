Men's Tennis Announces Fall Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Men’s Tennis head coach Danny Bryan announced the 2024 fall schedule on Monday afternoon.

“We’re excited to get started with what should be a great fall season,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “The guys played a lot of tennis over the summer, and they’ve come back to campus in great shape and ready to compete. We’re fortunate to be hosting two tournaments at LSU this year. We hope our fans will come out and support the team as we build momentum for the spring season.”

LSU will start off the fall season in Waco at the Waco Fall Kick Off Classic. Baylor will be hosting the tournament from Sept. 13-15 at the Waco Regional Tennis Center.

After Waco, the Tigers will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete in the ITF Pro Circuit M15 Fayetteville. The tournament will be played at the Billingsley Tennis Center from Sept. 16-22.

For a nine day tournament, a select group of athletes will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the ITA-All American Championships from Sept. 21-29 at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

After their time in Tulsa, the Tigers will be back on the road to Boca Raton, Florida for the UTR PTT 25K Boca Raton. The tournament will be hosted at the Rick Macci Academy and Tennis Center from Sept. 29-Oct. 6.

Following the conclusion of Boca Raton, the team will head to Louisville, Kentucky to compete in the ITF Pro Circuit M25 Louisville from Oct. 7-13.

The Tigers are set to host two tournaments this fall at the LSU Tennis Complex. Following the team’s return from Louisville, the Tigers will compete on home courts in the ITA Regional tournament. Play will begin on Oct. 16 and conclude on Oct. 21. LSU will kick off November competing in the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge. The tournament will be from Nov. 1-3.

LSU will travel to San Diego, California from Nov. 7-10 to compete in the ITA Conference Masters hosted at the Barnes Tennis Center. Each NCAA AQ-eligible, Division I conference will designate one singles player and one doubles team to participate in the event.

The ITA Sectional Championships will be hosted in Tallahassee, Florida from Nov. 7-10 at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center. Only players and doubles teams who have yet to earn entry into the NCAA Championships and have made deep runs at the ITA All-American or ITA Regional Championships will be eligible for participation.

To conclude the fall season, the Tigers will head back to Waco, Texas for the NCAA Individual Championships. Competition will take place at the Hurd Tennis Center from Nov. 19-24.

