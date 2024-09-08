Knoxville, Tenn. – The LSU Men’s Golf team swept title honors at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate, with Algot Kleen taking the individual honors and the team earning their first win under Head Coach Jake Amos.

The Tigers played an impressive 54 holes over the weekend to secure the victory in their opening tournament of the 2024 season. LSU fired off a final round even par 280 that was good enough to eclipse Ole Miss by two strokes.

Senior Algot Kleen claimed the individual medal, giving LSU its second honor of the tournament. Kleen played Tennessee National Golf Club with impressive composure, posting three rounds under par with a 5-under 65 in his second round. Kleen overpowered Ole Miss’ Cameron Tankersley by four strokes, putting together a final round 3-under 67 to finish the tournament with a 12-under 198.

Matthew Dodd-Berry and Alfons Bondesson contributed two more counting scores on the final day, with Bondesson firing an even-par 70 to steady the ship. Dodd-Berry carded a 3-over 73 in his final round and finished the tournament T8 at 4-under par.

Gunnlaugur Árni Sveinsson finished his first collegiate contest with a 1-over 211 with two of his rounds being counting scores. Jay Mendell ended the tournament with a 2-over 212, providing a crucial 3-under 67 in his second round.

Up next

The Tigers will be competing in the Valero Texas Collegiate in San Antonio, Texas at the TPC San Antonio, Oaks Course. The tournament will take place from September 21-23.

Final Leaderboard

Position Team Score 1 LSU -23 2 Ole Miss -21 3 Tennessee -4 3 South Carolina -4 5 Mississippi State +1