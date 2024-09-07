Volleyball Sweeps Davidson, Weekend in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. – LSU completed the weekend sweep by blanking Davidson 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

LSU is now 5-1 on the season, and Davidson moves to 2-3. For the second consecutive match, the Tigers set a season-high hitting percentage as they hit .407 in their first sweep this season. LSU had 49 kills, seven blocks, one ace and 35 digs in the match.

“Overall, it was a really good weekend. We learned a lot about ourselves,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “This team continues to be gritty, and wow, what a performance today. I thought we took control of the match after the first 10 points in the first set and played steady throughout the entire match instead of experiencing the highs and lows we experienced the days before. I am proud of this team. I think we grew up a ton, and they were a lot of fun to watch.”

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson continued her tear to open the 2024 season, registering her fifth double-double this season and second this weekend with 24 kills and 10 digs. Robinson also had three blocks. Setter Bailey Ortega distributed 39 assists and had eight digs, two blocks and a kill.

Outside hitter AC Froehlich had nine kills and nine digs, right side Jade Demps and middle blocker Angelina Lee had six kills each, and middle blocker Jessica Jones led the team with four blocks and added three kills.

Outside hitters Jackie Bardin led Davidson with 14 kills, and Isabel Decker followed with 10.

Set 1

Davidson started fast, hitting .875 on seven kills, and used a 4-0 run to build a 9-5 lead to force an LSU timeout. Lee scored LSU’s following four points with three kills and a solo block, and Robinson went on a 4-0 run with four consecutive kills to pull the Tigers within one point at 14-13 before Davidson signaled for its first timeout. Libero Aly Kirkhoff aced the Wildcats out of the timeout to complete a 5-0 run, tying the score at 14, and moments later, a kill from Robinson gave LSU a 16-15 advantage. The Tigers pressured the Wildcats to use their final timeout after three unanswered points pushed their lead to 19-16, and LSU scored six of the final 10 points to take the set, 25-20. LSU hit .407 in the set, led by Robinson’s seven kills. Lee followed with four kills and had two blocks.

Set 2

The second stanza featured seven ties and four lead changes before a 4-0 run put LSU on top 12-9. Davidson used its first timeout of the set, but LSU’s lead expanded to 20-14. The Wildcats put together a 4-1 run to trim the Tigers’ lead, 21-18, but back-to-back kills by Robinson forced Davidson to call its last timeout trailing 23-18, and LSU eventually took a 2-0 match lead with another 25-20 set win. The Tigers improved to a .457 hitting percentage in the set, and Robinson shined bright with nine kills on 17 errorless swings.

Set 3

LSU took command early with a 7-1 run highlighted by five unanswered points for a 12-5 lead. The Tigers ran away with the set, leading by as many as nine points at 21-12, and went on to win it, 25-17. Robinson turned in another big set with eight kills and two blocks, and Froehlich chipped in four kills.

Up Next

LSU will participate in the Baylor Invitational Sept. 12-13, where they will face No. 23 Baylor and Samford, respectively, at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

