An anchor is a device that holds a ship steady in turbulent waters, symbolizing stability and resilience. LSU defensive linemen Jacobian Guillory and Sai’vion Jones embody this concept, weathering personal storms that have only strengthened their resolve. Their journeys, marked by challenges on and off the field, are testaments to their perseverance and growth.

Growing up in Alexandria, La., Guillory’s physical presence set him apart from the beginning.

“I was always bigger than everybody,” Guillory recalled. “It felt normal for me because it was all I ever knew growing up.”

A three-sport standout at Alexandria Senior High, Guillory excelled in powerlifting, track and field, and of course, football. Despite having tremendous success in all three, it was the football field where he felt most at home.

“Football teaches you so much about how to be better man that other sports can’t. I just love football and that will never change,” said Guillory.

Guillory terrorized opponents at the line of scrimmage. By his senior year, he was a four-star recruit on most major recruiting platforms. Despite the ease with which he seemed to conquer the gridiron, Guillory’s life has been anything but easy.

At age six, he survived a car accident that claimed the lives of his mother, Sherrika Vincent, and unborn sister, Kieahnie. The loss was profound, shaping Guillory’s outlook on life.

“Looking back, it really is a blessing and a curse because obviously who wouldn’t want to grow up with their mother, but at the same time if my mom didn’t pass, there’s no telling where I would be,” Guillory admitted. “It wouldn’t have made me into the person that I am today.”

Raised by his aunt, Angela McMillan, who battled breast cancer twice, Guillory learned resilience from a young age.

“She’s a real fighter,” Guillory said. “She showed me how to navigate life.” Today, McMillan is one of Guillory’s biggest supporters both on and off the field.

When it came time to choose a college, the determining factor was the result of the 2019 LSU-Alabama game.

“I was so burnt out with recruiting, and I just wanted to focus on football,” Guillory recalled. “I told myself whoever wins this game, we’re done. That’s it.”

LSU’s victory led to Guillory’s commitment to the Tigers, a choice that would test his resolve in the years to come.

“Being a highlighted high school player is cool, but you’ll get humbled really quick in college,” he admitted, recalling his difficult first day of practice. Despite the struggles, Guillory committed to improvement, both physically and mentally. He appeared in one game for the Tigers in 2020.

“Mentally, I just had to be tough because it took a lot for me to wake up every morning, workout, come to practice, and then sit the bench during games,” Guillory explained. “That took a toll on me, but it needed to happen.”

After seeing limited action in his freshman year, he focused on his fitness, shedding 18 pounds to better compete in his second season.

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Guillory’s hard work began to pay off. He became a key part of the defensive line rotation, appearing in 11 games and ending the year with three tackles and a tackle for loss against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

His progress continued into his sophomore season in 2022, where he faced the challenge of adapting to a new head coach and teammates.

“When all the teammates from my class left, I was kind of lost, but I had to learn quick,” he explained.

Despite the changes, Guillory’s commitment to the Tigers remained steadfast.

“The day I signed that paper to commit to LSU, that was a four to five-year commitment,” he said. “I never wanted to leave, and I’m all about LSU. I just grinded it out like I always do and found a way.”

In 2022, Guillory appeared in all 14 games, earning his first start. By season’s end, he had earned the trust of his coaches and teammates, becoming a vocal leader in the locker room.

In 2023, Guillory’s growth was undeniable. He appeared in all 13 games, starting in the season opener against Florida State, and he recorded a career-best five tackles in two separate games.

Now entering his fifth season, Guillory has earned a bachelor’s degree and is the anchor of LSU’s defensive line, a role he embraces with pride.

“I come in here every day with a smile on my face just knowing I get to be leader of the defensive line group at LSU,” he said. “I never would’ve dreamed this would’ve been my role.”

With Guillory as the anchor of the interior, another Tiger with a similar story is ready to make a name for himself on the edge.

Senior defensive end Sai’vion Jones didn’t grow up with a fanaticism for sports.

“I didn’t grow up a sports guy. I never really watched sports,” Jones recalled.

A native of Vacherie, La, Jones certainly grew up playing them.

“We all loved to play football because we grew up in a small town,” he said. “All we had was outside. Football fields, basketball courts, and baseball fields are where we spent our time.”

Like Guillory, Jones was a multi-sport athlete. At St. James High, he received all-district honors in basketball, threw the javelin and shot put for the track team, and wreaked havoc on the football field, leading the Wildcats to a Class 3-A state title.

Jones, however, was born with a rare breathing disorder. At just three months old, doctors placed a tube in his neck to help him breathe more easily. While in the hospital, Jones pulled the tracheotomy tube from his neck, nearly killing him. Medical personnel were able to resuscitate him, saving his life. He spent the next few months recovering in the hospital.

“I see it as a second chance at life and I just can’t let it go to waste,” Jones said.

Listed as a four-star recruit and rated as the No. 5 player in Louisiana by most major recruiting platforms, Jones arrived at LSU in 2021 amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, making an already difficult transition to college even tougher.

“With COVID being added onto the struggles of being a freshman, I couldn’t do things, like getting together with other players before practice so that they could show me how to do things during practice,” Jones recalled.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the season, Jones appeared in 11 games, recording three tackles.

In 2022, he was faced with the challenges of learning and establishing familiarity and alignment with a new head coach and teammates. Despite the changes, Jones’ focus and work ethic was unwavering.

“I always did the right things, always doing a little extra even before the new coaching staff got there. With that in mind, I always told myself to just be me and do a little extra and they’re going to see what I’m about,” Jones explained.

That offseason, Jones made tremendous strides, both physically and mentally. While adding on weight, Jones also gained confidence.

“One thing I learned about myself was that my ceiling is high, and I just need to go get it,” explained Jones. “If I have confidence in myself, I can be whoever I want to be and that’s the only thing holding me back.”

In 2022, Jones played in every game, starting three. He finished the year with 23 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Jones had established himself as a key asset to the LSU defense, letting his play on the field do most of the talking.

In 2023, Jones’ growth and maturity were on full display, as he started all 13 games at edge rusher, recording 33 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

As Jones enters his senior season in 2024, he is ready to embrace a new role within the defensive line group; a role of proven leadership for those around him.

“This is definitely a new role for me especially since I’m a quiet guy, but one thing I’ve learned is that whether you want to be a leader or not, the people under you are going to look up and see how you’re carrying yourself,” Jones said. “Now that I’ve been called upon to be a leader, I might as well do it the right way.”

Together, Jacobian Guillory and Sai’vion Jones represent the heart and soul of LSU’s defensive line. While their personalities may differ, their stories of resilience and determination not only inspire their teammates but also serve as a reminder of the strength that comes from weathering life’s storms.

As they anchor LSU’s defense, they carry with them the lessons learned from their journeys – lessons that have shaped them into the players and men they are today.