Volleyball Pulls Off Come-From-Behind Five-Set Win Over Florida International

DURHAM, N.C. – LSU used a massive 13-2 run in the fifth set to rally back for a 3-2 (25-16, 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-4) victory over Florida International on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

LSU won the fifth set 15-4, marking the largest fifth-set margin since Nov. 25, 1990, when now head coach Tonya Johnson beat Georgia in the SEC Tournament, 15-2.

LSU improves to 4-1, and FIU falls to 0-5 this season. The Tigers had to fight from a 1-2 match deficit to take down the Panthers. LSU recorded a season-high .331 hitting percentage and logged eight aces and eight blocks in the win.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson matched a career-high 28 kills on a .333 hitting percentage and chipped in eight digs, two aces and two blocks. Robinson has landed 20 or more kills in four of the first five matches this season. Pin hitter AC Froehlich achieved her first double-double with 15 kills and 14 digs, both career highs. In addition to hitting .371 from the floor, Froehlich added three aces and two blocks. Middle blocker Angelina Lee turned in 10 kills on 18 attacks (.500) and had two blocks.

Setter Bailey Ortega recorded her second double-double this season with 50 assists, 17 digs, and two solo blocks. Middle blocker Jessica Jones had a match-high four blocks to go along with eight kills, and right side Jade Demps and libero Aly Kirkhoff had 13 and 11 digs, respectively. Demps also finished with six kills, two aces and two blocks, and Kirkoff had eight assists and an ace.

FIU outside hitters Jillian Huckabey and Courtney O’Brien led FIU with 21 and 17 kills, respectively. O’Brien also had a double-double with 11 digs.

Set 1

LSU surrendered five of the first six points before working its way back to a 9-9 tie. From there, the Tigers went on a 3-0 run to gain a 12-9 lead, thanks to a pair of attacking errors and a kill from Lee. FIU called a timeout, but LSU kept its momentum thanks to a 5-2 run to build a 17-11 lead. The Panthers could only pull within five points at 20-15 before the Tigers reeled off a 5-1 run to take the opening set, 25-16. Froehlich ended the set with a perfect hitting percentage with four kills on four swings and added an ace. Robinson also had four kills, and the Tigers finished with a .519 hitting percentage behind 16 kills on 27 attacks and two errors.

Set 2

FIU jumped in front with a 6-2 lead, but Robinson rattled off three kills in a 4-0 run to tie the set, 6-6. After both teams traded points to a 9-9 tie, Froehlich found the floor for back-to-back points, giving LSU its first lead of the set at 11-9. The Panthers stayed in the fight and regained a 16-13 advantage, forcing the Tigers to signal for a timeout. FIU increased its lead to as many as four points at 22-18, but a kill by Lee and a block by Demps and Lee cut LSU’s deficit to 22-20. However, that’s the closest the Tigers would get, as the Panthers scored three of the final four points to win the set 25-21 and even the match 1-1.

Set 3

Froehlich sparked a 4-0 run with a kill and later served an ace to give LSU an 11-9 lead, forcing FIU to burn a timeout. LSU called its first timeout after the Panthers stormed back, took a 16-15 lead, and had to use its second, trailing 21-17. FIU continued to hold its lead and won the set 25-20 for a 2-1 match lead.

Set 4

LSU scored the first four points of the set and led by as many as seven points at 9-2. FIU clawed back with an 11-2 run to take a 13-11 lead that forced the Tigers into a timeout. LSU scored three points out of the timeout for a 14-13 edge and stretched the lead to 20-16 after three kills by Robinson and a block by Jones and Robinson. The Panthers called their final timeout, but LSU scored five of the final nine points to win the set, 25-20. Robinson scored nine kills on 18 swings with one error, and Froehlich followed with five kills. LSU outhit FIU .283-.233 in the set.

Set 5

LSU built a 7-2 lead behind a 6-0 run to open the final set and led 8-3 when the teams switched sides. The Bayou Bengals’ run continued on the other side of the net, as the Panthers used both of their timeouts to stop an 8-1 run that led to a 10-3 lead. It would not stop the bleeding, however, as LSU ended the match on a 5-1 run to end the match 15-4. LSU hit .500 in the set and had two blocks to help hold FIU to a -.176 clip. Robinson led the charge for LSU with five kills on nine swings with no errors.

Up Next

LSU concludes its weekend with a noon CT match against Davidson on Sunday, Sept. 7.

