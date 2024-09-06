With the 2024 season having now begun, the LSU Football team is in full “go mode” on its quest to bring another national championship back to Baton Rouge. While Tiger fans are familiar with stars like Garrett Nussmeier, Kyren Lacy and Greg Penn III, it’s easy to forget about the players on special teams who make routine plays look easy game in and game out. The general rule of thumb is, if you know a player’s name on special teams, it’s not for a good reason.

Unless, of course, you are LSU long snapper Slade Roy, the football player and social media star who is entering his final year in the Purple and Gold.

Originally starting his career in baseball, the native of Charlotte, N.C., played on the diamond throughout high school until he was encouraged by his father, Jim, to make the switch to football. Roy made his college debut at East Carolina, and after making the decision to enter the transfer portal, he was recruited by Brian Kelly’s staff and joined the LSU football program in 2022.

Last season, Roy played in 13 games and had a tackle coming off punt coverage against Texas A&M. He also played a total of 118 special teams snaps with 26 on punts and 92 on field goals and PATs. He had a season-high of 11 special teams snaps versus Ole Miss, Missouri, and Army.

Roy didn’t hesitate when asked about his favorite memory in an LSU uniform.

“Two years ago, we were playing Mississippi State, and it was my first-ever SEC game,” he explained. “It was one of the last plays in the third quarter, and we were down. I went down there and recovered a fumble at the 6-yard line and Jayden (Daniels) scored to put us up, and we ended up winning that game. I think that was a big moment for me because I was like, ‘Okay, I’m here and I’m not just here, I’m making big plays, and I am making a difference.’”

For his final season, Roy is focused on continuing to make a difference for the Tigers. A member of the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Third Team, Roy said that the USC game in Las Vegas was a personal bucket list game for him, having never traveled west of Texas before last week. He also said the 2024 home slate excites him with opponents like UCLA, Ole Miss, Alabama and Oklahoma coming to Tiger Stadium.

When asked about balancing school, football, and his social life, Roy reflected on the amount of work it takes to be successful as a student-athlete.

“Even today, it’s definitely a work in progress,” Roy said. “You need to go to bed on time, get homework done, and stay locked in for practice. It’s all about feeling it out.”

An honor roll student, Roy is no stranger to handling both the stresses of a major exam and a raucous crowd of LSU fans in Tiger Stadium.

“Reps are everything,” Roy said. “I am always working on building mentality and mindsets. There’s no better place to do that than in the loudest stadium in the country,” he grinned as he discussed how his game has developed within the LSU program.

“I love it here,” he continued. “I’ve developed a way to master my emotions and mindset.”

Student-athletes who come to LSU are encouraged to use their popularity as leverage when it comes to building their personal brand. By using the social media application TikTok, Roy has done just that and then some, becoming well-known on social media for his postgame videos.

While talking about his TikTok status, Roy recalls the first time one of his videos went viral.

“It was during the Florida-LSU football game two years ago,” Roy said. “LSU was down, and the student section was right up on us the entire time. So, when we won, I made the TikTok video, and it went viral, so I did it again at Ole Miss and Alabama and they went viral again.”

Although the videos he posted might have brought him some newfound fame, Roy never let the popularity affect him.

“If I pay attention to the views, then I’m on the path to being an influencer and am no longer focused on football,” Roy said. “I’m very thankful everything social media wise that I have been blessed with, but when it comes to football, that is the thing that really matters.”

Described by his teammates as one of the humblest guys in the locker room, he frequently reminds himself of the three core pillars in his life. “God, family, and football.” He doesn’t hesitate to mention his dad as his biggest mentor.

When discussing how his dad has helped him on his football journey, Roy smiled and made clear that his father has played a vital role in helping him get to where he is now.

“He’s always there for me. He constantly tells me I’m the best even when I don’t feel like it,” Roy said. “He always makes me feel better, and he always makes sure that I’m good.”

As he finishes his career on the football field this fall, Roy is working on his Master’s degree in LSU’s Flores MBA program, and he is on track to graduate next summer. He is hopeful that he can end his time as an LSU football player on a high note by winning a national championship. When this season is over, he will use the spring to plan, train, and prepare for the chance of making an NFL roster in 2025.

As Roy’s final year unfolds at the “loudest place on earth,” he remains deeply appreciative of his LSU experience, driven by a desire to leave a legacy in the Purple and Gold before pursuing his professional dreams. “I will always be so grateful for all the people I’ve met, and I hope I can make them proud,” he said.