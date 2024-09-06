How To Watch LSU vs. Nicholls

The LSU-Nicholls game on Saturday will not be available via traditional cable television. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Below is a breakdown of how to access the streams

What is the difference between SEC Network+ and ESPN+?

Q: What is SEC Network?

A: A dedicated channel developed by ESPN and the Southeastern Conference to serve fans of one of the nation’s most elite conferences – the SEC. The network airs SEC content 24/7, including 45 SEC football games, 100 men’s basketball games, 60 women’s basketball games, 125 softball and baseball games and additional regular season and Championship events from the SEC’s 21 annual sports. Programming also includes studio shows such as SEC Nation, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show, and original content such as SEC Storied, Rally Cap, TrueSouth, Out of Pocket and more.

Q: What is the difference between SEC Network and SEC Network+?

A: SEC Network is a live 24-hour television network. SEC Network+ is a complementary digital platform providing hundreds of additional digital only events to fans through the ESPN App on connected devices. SEC Network+ is not a television channel.

Q: What is the difference between SEC Network+ and ESPN+?

A: SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network offering exclusive digital events. It is accessible with your TV provider credentials and is available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch. ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

Q: If a game is airing on both SEC Network+ and ESPN+ simultaneously, where do I watch?

A: Both streams will be available in the ESPN App. SEC Network authenticated subscribers of AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, Xfinity TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, members of the NCTC, as well as those with access to SEC Network through TV connected devices, can watch the game via SEC Network+. If you do not have access to SEC Network, you can access games via a subscription to ESPN+.

Q: ESPN+ is a paid subscription. Do I have to pay separately to access SEC Network+?

A: No. SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network and part of your subscription with your cable, satellite, or streaming provider.

Q: If a game is on ESPN+ or SEC Network+, can I watch it on TV?

A: SEC Network+ and ESPN+ are not television channels, but they are available via the ESPN App on your TV through connected streaming services and devices.

Q: Will the games on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ look any different?

A: These games will have the same production value as games across all ESPN networks. For games airing simultaneously on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, both feeds will have the same on-air commentators and game coverage.

Q: Am I able to watch the network on my mobile phone or similar device?

A: Yes, SEC Network is available on SECNetwork.com and on connected devices. It is accessible with your TV credentials and can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch via participating providers.

Q: Can I pay to subscribe to SEC Network or SEC Network+ online, Pay-Per-View or via ESPN3 if I can’t get it on TV?

A: No. However, with a cable or satellite subscription you can access the network using your TV credentials through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.