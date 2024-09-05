Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Nicholls

Times of Interest
LSU vs. Nicholls
September 7, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN+/SEC Network+
|7 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|10 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
|1:30 p.m.
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|PMAC open to public
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|Snapper and the Fishsticks Performs
|3:30 p.m.
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|3:55 p.m.
|LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
|LSU Spirit Squads march down Victory Hill
|4:07 p.m.
|The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
|4:11 p.m.
|LSU band marches down Victory Hill
|4:15 p.m.
|LSU arrives at Victory Hill
|4:20 p.m.
|LSU marches down Victory Hill
|4:21 p.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|4:25 p.m.
|LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
|4:30 p.m.
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
|• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
|5 p.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|6 p.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|6:10 p.m.
|Sponsor Game Ball recognition presented by women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey
|6:11 p.m.
|LSU 3.0 Student-Athletes Recognition
|6:16 p.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|6:20 p.m.
|Moment of Reflection
|6:20:30 p.m.
|LSU Alma Mater
|6:22:30 p.m.
|Moment of Silence (Ed Daniels)
|6:22:45 p.m.
|National Anthem with Flyover (KC-46 and 2 F-15s)
|6:25 p.m.
|LSU departs locker room
|6:27 p.m.
|LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
|6:28 p.m.
|LSU takes the field
|6:29 p.m.
|Nicholls takes the field
|6:29 p.m.
|Coin toss at midfield
|6:29 p.m.
|Guest Captains presentation
|• QB Rohan Davey, RB LaBrandon Toefield, DL Bennie Logan
|6:32 p.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. Nicholls on ESPN+/SECN+