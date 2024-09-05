LSU Gold
Football

Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Nicholls

by Michael Bonnette
September 7, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN+/SEC Network+

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
PMAC open to public
Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
Snapper and the Fishsticks Performs
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
3:55 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
LSU Spirit Squads march down Victory Hill
4:07 p.m. The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
4:11 p.m. LSU band marches down Victory Hill
4:15 p.m. LSU arrives at Victory Hill
4:20 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
4:21 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
4:25 p.m. LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
5 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
6 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
6:10 p.m. Sponsor Game Ball recognition presented by women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey
6:11 p.m. LSU 3.0 Student-Athletes Recognition
6:16 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:20 p.m. Moment of Reflection
6:20:30 p.m. LSU Alma Mater
6:22:30 p.m. Moment of Silence (Ed Daniels)
6:22:45 p.m. National Anthem with Flyover (KC-46 and 2 F-15s)
6:25 p.m. LSU departs locker room
6:27 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:28 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:29 p.m. Nicholls takes the field
6:29 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:29 p.m. Guest Captains presentation
• QB Rohan Davey, RB LaBrandon Toefield, DL Bennie Logan
6:32 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Nicholls on ESPN+/SECN+

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1Q, 2nd Timeout: EFCU 100 Years of Tiger Stadium fan recognition
Between 1Q and 2Q: Geaux Hero recognition
2Q, 3rd Timeout: Soldier Salute
3Q, 1st Timeout: USAF Flyover Crew recognition

Halftime
Nicholls Band performance
LSU Band performance

Follow the Action

Live stats on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

