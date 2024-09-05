LSU Soccer Draws Utah on Thursday Night, 1-1

BATON ROUGE – The LSU soccer team (3-1-1) fought the visiting Utah Utes (2-1-2) to a 1-1 draw on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

“I thought we had a really spirited second half performance,” said LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson after the match. “We had a big conversation at halftime and just talked about pressing high up the field and raising our line of confrontation. I thought the girls had a tremendous second half performance, and in the end, I thought we were unlucky not to win the game.”

“I want to give a big shoutout to Gabbi Ceballos. I thought she was fantastic for us in the heart of midfield tonight. She had her first points of the season, an assist on Sage’s composed finish to get us back level. She had some fantastic box entries and got great service deliveries from Sydney Cheesman.”

Utah got on the board first in Thursday night’s match in the 9th minute when Bella Woods found Taliana Kaufusi with a pass through the middle. Kaufusi successfully rounded LSU goalkeeper Audi Scheving and slotted the ball home to give the Utes an early 1-0 lead.

LSU’s only shot on goal in the first half came in the 16th minute, when midfielder Ida Hermansdottir dribbled past a Utes defender and fired a shot into the hands of Utah goalkeeper Erin Gibbs. The shot was true, but Gibbs made a great effort to parry the strike away.

The first half ended in favor of the Utes, 1-0. LSU forward Ava Galligan had two shots in the first half to accompany Hermansdottir’s lone shot on goal.

The Tigers came out of the locker room and struck almost immediately to make the match 1-1. Just two minutes into the second half, midfielder Gabi Ceballos found forward Sage Glover on the left edge of the 18-yard box, and Glover carefully slotted the ball home past Gibbs for the tying goal.

Glover goals in the rain hit different 📺 SECN+ | @Sageglo pic.twitter.com/8WSbDbV3HK — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) September 6, 2024

Defender Caley Swierenga also earned a piece of the action on Glover’s goal, as she started the play by getting the ball to Ceballos, who then found Glover. Swierenga earned her first assist of the year and third in her career.

It was Glover’s first goal of the year and ninth in her career at LSU.

In the 66th minute, Utah forward Brooklyn Baylock had a good chance to score and fired the ball onto the net, but LSU’s Audi Scheving made no mistake and made a save to keep the score level.

A VAR review was conducted in the 74th minute on a potential penalty due to a handball, but the head referee Matthew Thompson saw no infraction from Utah.

LSU saw another opportunity to take the lead in the 83rd minute when forward Mollie Baker had a chance to score on a header, but it was right on goal and Utah’s Gibbs made the save with ease.

“All credit to Utah, they came in here and played a great game tonight, and we wish them all the best for the season.”

The Tigers ultimately outshot the Utes 19 to eight on the night, but the squad just couldn’t find the advantage. LSU keeper Scheving was only tested once throughout the match, while the Tigers tested the Utah keeper on five separate occasions.

LSU will return to their home pitch on Sunday, September 5, as they are slated to take on UL-Lafayette for an in-state battle at 6 p.m. CT inside the LSU Soccer Stadium. The match will start at 6 p.m. CT and will be streamed live on SEC Network+. Live stats will be available on lsusports.net.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.