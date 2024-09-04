LSU Gold
Volleyball

Volleyball Set for Three Matches at Cameron Indoor Stadium

LSU travels to North Carolina to face Davidson, Duke and Florida International in Durham, N.C. ACC Network Extra will stream all matches this upcoming weekend.

Volleyball Set for Three Matches at Cameron Indoor Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. – The second weekend of the 2024 season will see LSU volleyball trek to Durham, N.C., to face Davidson, Duke and Florida International in a round-robin tournament hosted by Duke inside the historic Cameron Indoor Stadium.  

The Tigers will challenge Duke at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 5, and then play against Florida International at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 6. The weekend will conclude with a noon CT matchup against Davidson on Saturday, Sept. 7. ACC Network Extra will stream all matches. 

Last time out, LSU went 2-1 in its home tournament with wins over New Hampshire and Maryland before falling to Troy in five sets. The Tigers were dominant at the net during the opening weekend, ranking second in the SEC with 35 blocks and fourth with 2.50 blocks per set. On the offensive side of the net, the Bayou Bengals hit .234 on 13.00 kills and 12.50 assists per set. LSU also has 20 aces and an average of 1.43 aces per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson shined for the Tigers last weekend with three 20-kill double-doubles, including a career-high 28 kills in the four-set win against Maryland. Robinson leads the SEC with 73 total kills and ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 6.07 points and 5.21 kills per set. Robinson also has nine blocks and leads the Tigers with seven aces and 2.57 digs per set (36 total digs).

The LSU middle blockers had a big weekend, beginning with Angelina Lee’s team-high 1.29 blocks per set (No. 5 in the SEC) and landing 28 kills on a .327 hitting percentage. True freshman, Jessica Jones put down 1.14 blocks per set and has 25 kills on a .400 hitting percentage. Lee set a career-high seven blocks against Maryland, and Jones turned in her first career double-double with 12 kills and 12 blocks versus Troy.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 4 in the SEC with 11.14 assists per set and has 2,330 career assists. In her first match as an LSU Tiger, Ortega notched her 10th career double-double with 55 assists and 11 digs against New Hampshire and then capped the weekend with a career-high 58 assists in the match against Troy. 

LSU is 4-5 against this weekend’s tournament field. The Tigers are tied with Duke at 4-4 and are 0-1 versus Florida International. LSU and Davidson will meet for the first time Saturday to conclude the weekend.

Versus Duke

Duke is coming off a 1-2 weekend in its season-opening tournament. After defeating Colgate 3-2, the Blue Devils fell at home to No. 13 Kansas and South Carolina in four sets. The Blue Devils lead the ACC with 179 kills, 164 assists, and 199 digs. They also have a .203 hitting percentage and average 1.31 blocks per set.

Outside hitter Kerry Keefe leads the offense with 3.31 kills per set and has five blocks and two aces, while middle blocker Rylie Kadel follows with 3.23 kills per set on a .529 hitting percentage and has a team-high 10 blocks to add to her three aces.

Duke has won three of the last four meetings against LSU and is currently on a two-match winning streak, but LSU is 2-1 all-time when facing Duke in Durham. The last time the Blue Devils and the Tigers played each other was in 2018 at the PMAC. Duke won that match, 3-1.

Versus Florida International

Florida International is looking for its first set win this season. The Panthers have been swept in their first four matches against solid volleyball programs, including Northern Iowa, Ohio State and No. 22 Dayton. The Panthers are hitting just .073 on 9.08 kills per set and are allowing opponents to hit .315 despite averaging 1.75 blocks per set. 

Outside hitter Jillian Huckabey is the brightest light on the FIU squad, with a team-high 32 kills and 2.91 kills per set. Outside Courtney O’Brien is next with 19 kills on the season, and middle blocker Travel Morris and opposite Cameryn Jones pace the Panthers with 10 blocks each.

In the lone meeting between the clubs, FIU defeated LSU in 1980 in Orlando, Fla., 2-0 (15-11, 15-7). 

Versus Davidson

Davidson opened the Wildcat Classic with a 2-1 record. The Wildcats swept Elon and Marshall before dropping their first match of the season to East Tennessee State, 3-1. Davidson is hitting .228 and averages 13.90 kills, 13.30 assists, and 1.80 aces per set, and defensively has 1.50 blocks and 14.10 digs per set.

Pin hitters Emma Slusser and Jackie Bardin lead Davidson with 3.00 kills per set (30 total kills). Slusser has a .367 hitting percentage and four blocks, and Bardin is hitting .272 and has two blocks. Setters Kinsey Smith and Xuan Nguyen direct the offense with 6.40 and 5.40 assists per set, respectively, and libero Jordan Hummel leads the defense with 4.60 digs per set.

