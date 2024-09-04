Volleyball Set for Three Matches at Cameron Indoor Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. – The second weekend of the 2024 season will see LSU volleyball trek to Durham, N.C., to face Davidson, Duke and Florida International in a round-robin tournament hosted by Duke inside the historic Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tigers will challenge Duke at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 5, and then play against Florida International at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 6. The weekend will conclude with a noon CT matchup against Davidson on Saturday, Sept. 7. ACC Network Extra will stream all matches.

Last time out, LSU went 2-1 in its home tournament with wins over New Hampshire and Maryland before falling to Troy in five sets. The Tigers were dominant at the net during the opening weekend, ranking second in the SEC with 35 blocks and fourth with 2.50 blocks per set. On the offensive side of the net, the Bayou Bengals hit .234 on 13.00 kills and 12.50 assists per set. LSU also has 20 aces and an average of 1.43 aces per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson shined for the Tigers last weekend with three 20-kill double-doubles, including a career-high 28 kills in the four-set win against Maryland. Robinson leads the SEC with 73 total kills and ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 6.07 points and 5.21 kills per set. Robinson also has nine blocks and leads the Tigers with seven aces and 2.57 digs per set (36 total digs).

The LSU middle blockers had a big weekend, beginning with Angelina Lee’s team-high 1.29 blocks per set (No. 5 in the SEC) and landing 28 kills on a .327 hitting percentage. True freshman, Jessica Jones put down 1.14 blocks per set and has 25 kills on a .400 hitting percentage. Lee set a career-high seven blocks against Maryland, and Jones turned in her first career double-double with 12 kills and 12 blocks versus Troy.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 4 in the SEC with 11.14 assists per set and has 2,330 career assists. In her first match as an LSU Tiger, Ortega notched her 10th career double-double with 55 assists and 11 digs against New Hampshire and then capped the weekend with a career-high 58 assists in the match against Troy.

LSU is 4-5 against this weekend’s tournament field. The Tigers are tied with Duke at 4-4 and are 0-1 versus Florida International. LSU and Davidson will meet for the first time Saturday to conclude the weekend.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.