BATON ROUGE-LSU Men’s Golf transfer Algot Kleen has been named a preseason All-America Honorable Mention selection by the Golf Channel.

Kleen had an impressive three years at East Tennessee State where he was an All-Southern Conference player and a PING All-Region selection in 2023. Kleen is currently ranked as the 57th amateur in the world, and has twelve top-10 finishes in his collegiate career.

Kleen currently holds a 71.72 scoring average with two collegiate wins at the 2023 Puerto Rico Classic (203, -13) and the 2023 Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (205, -11).

The Sweden native is the number 17 ranked player in the PGA Tour U rankings and will look to improve his ranking with a strong showing at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate which opens the men’s golf season on Friday.