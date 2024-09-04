BATON ROUGE – The Golf Channel has the LSU men’s golf team ranked as the No. 18 team in the country in the organization’s preseason top 25.

The Tigers made an appearance at the 2024 NCAA Championships and finished the season with three team wins and two individual wins.

Under first-year head coach Jake Amos, the Tigers brought in transfers Algot Kleen and Matty Dodd-Berry from East Tennessee State, and Alfons Bondesson from Missouri to bolster a talented roster. Freshmen Dylan Kayne, Gunnlaugur Arní Sveinsson and Connor Cassano joined Coach Amos’ first recruiting class and will play key parts in the 2024 season.

After a season that saw Louisiana native Jay Mendell earn All-SEC Freshman honors, the now sophomore will look to build on a very strong first season with the Tigers. Along with Mendell, sophomore Noah McWilliams, sophomore Holden Webb, junior Luke Haskew and graduate student Nicholas Arcement will be the longest tenured Tigers on the roster.

The Bayou Bengals will have a strong slate of tournaments in 2024 that feature multiple top 25 teams and some challenging courses.

The Tigers will begin their fall season at the Tennessee National Golf Club on Friday at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate.