LSU Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named To Fall ANNIKA Award Watchlist

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo as the 2024-25 season begins has been announced on the Fall ANNIKA Award Watchlist presented by Stifel and announced on Wednesday by The Haskins Foundation.

The list was announced by media partners Golfweek and Golf Channel.

A total of 25 players are on the first announcement for the award that will be given out at the 2025 NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California.

The 2024 award was captured by LSU superstar Ingrid Lindblad, who won an SEC record 15 times during the course of her brilliant career in which she was named a three-time SEC Player of the Year and a five-time first-team All-American.

Rocio Tejedo, whose older sister, Carla, finished her stellar four-year career for the Tigers this past May, is ranked No. 36 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The Spanish native comes to LSU off a T9 finish after making the round of 16 in the United States Women’s Amateur Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa last month. In 2023, she was a participant in both the Junior Ryder Cup and Junior Solheim Cup matches and finished sixth in the European Ladies Amateur Championship.

The Tigers open the 20024-25 women’s golf season on Monday at the Cougar Classic at Charleston, South Carolina.

The 2024-2025 Fall ANNIKA Award Watchlist (listed alphabetically):

Emma Bunch, New Mexico State

Zoe Campos, UCLA

Adela Cernousek, Texas A&M

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Anna Davis, Auburn

Savannah de Bock, Eastern Michigan

Francesca Fiorellini, UCLA

Lauren Kim, Texas

Jasmine Koo, Southern Cal

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Meja Ortengren, Stanford

Catherine Park, Southern California

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Andrea Revuelta, Stanford

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Bailey Shoemaker, Southern Cal

Rocio Tejedo, LSU

Lottie Woad, Florida State

Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine

Kelly Xu, Stanford

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Ingrid Lindblad (LSU) became the 11th ANNIKA Award winner in 2024.

Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards. Stifel also serves as a presenting sponsor for the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships on GOLF Channel.

About the Haskins Foundation

Since its formation in 1971, the Haskins Foundation has been devoted to amateur golf and the presentation of the Haskins Award. This coveted trophy honors the year’s outstanding college golfer and the memory of Fred Haskins, a club professional that spent his life nurturing and mentoring amateur golfers. The foundation, based in Columbus, Ga., oversees the voting for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards conducted among college golfers, coaches, past winners, and college golf media.