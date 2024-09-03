Sept. 3 Football National Rankings

BATON ROUGE – LSU remained ranked among the Top 25 teams in the nation in both national polls on Tuesday as the Tigers are ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.

LSU opened the season at No. 12 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. LSU dropped a 27-20 decision to USC in Las Vegas on Sunday in the season-opener for both teams.

LSU has been ranked in the AP Top 25 for 25 consecutive weeks dating back to the 2022 season. The 25 consecutive weeks in the AP Poll ranks as the nation’s seventh-longest active streak.

The Tigers open the 100th season of football in Tiger Stadium on Saturday when they host Nicholls at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.