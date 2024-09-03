Sept. 3 Football National Rankings

LSU Gold
Football

by Michael Bonnette
LSU in the AP Poll LSU in the Coaches Poll +0
BATON ROUGE – LSU remained ranked among the Top 25 teams in the nation in both national polls on Tuesday as the Tigers are ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.

LSU opened the season at No. 12 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. LSU dropped a 27-20 decision to USC in Las Vegas on Sunday in the season-opener for both teams.

LSU has been ranked in the AP Top 25 for 25 consecutive weeks dating back to the 2022 season. The 25 consecutive weeks in the AP Poll ranks as the nation’s seventh-longest active streak.

The Tigers open the 100th season of football in Tiger Stadium on Saturday when they host Nicholls at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

AP Top 25

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Record Points
1 Georgia (57) 1-0 1545
2 Ohio State (5) 1-0 1478
3 Texas 1-0 1418
4 Alabama 1-0 1309
5 Notre Dame 1-0 1240
6 Ole Miss 1-0 1212
7 Oregon 1-0 1197
8 Penn State 1-0 1146
9 Missouri 1-0 968
10 Michigan 1-0 935
11 Utah 1-0 897
12 Miami (FL) 1-0 893
13 USC 1-0 811
14 Tennessee 1-0 784
15 Oklahoma 1-0 703
16 Oklahoma State 1-0 610
17 Kansas State 1-0 607
18 LSU 0-1 410
19 Kansas 1-0 349
20 Arizona 1-0 339
21 Iowa 1-0 294
22 Louisville 1-0 188
23 Georgia Tech 2-0 161
24 NC State 1-0 142
25 Clemson 0-1 134

Others receiving votes:
Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise St. 47, Iowa St. 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian St. 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.

Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Record Points Previous
1 Georgia (51) 1-0 1371 1
2 Ohio State (3) 1-0 1316 2
3 Texas (1) 1-0 1245 4
4 Alabama 1-0 1172 5
5 Ole Miss 1-0 1081 6
6 Oregon 1-0 1080 3
7 Notre Dame 1-0 1079 7
8 Penn State 1-0 987 9
9 Michigan 1-0 919 8
10 Missouri 1-0 848 11
11 Utah 1-0 779 13
12 Tennessee 1-0 753 15
13 Oklahoma 1-0 705 16
14 USC 1-0 655 23
15 Miami (FL) 1-0 650 19
16 Kansas State 1-0 537 17
17 Oklahoma State 1-0 499 18
18 Arizona 1-0 348 21
19 LSU 0-1 341 12
20 Kansas 1-0 295 24
21 Iowa 1-0 260 25
22 Clemson 0-1 223 14
23 North Carolina State 1-0 154 22
24 Louisville 1-0 101 NR
25 Washington 1-0 95 NR

Schools Dropped Out
No. 10 Florida State; No. 20 Texas A&M.

Others Receiving Votes
Georgia Tech 86; Texas A&M 78; Memphis 43; Kentucky 23; Boise State 22; SMU 19; Auburn 13; Wisconsin 11; Iowa State 10; UNLV 9; Tulane 9; Maryland 9; Liberty 9; Nebraska 8; Boston College 7; South Florida 5; James Madison 4; Air Force 4; UTSA 3; North Carolina 3; Appalachian State 3; Texas State 2; Syracuse 1; Coastal Carolina 1;

List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2024 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Major Applewhite, South Alabama; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Bob Chesney, James Madison; Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Willie Fritz, Houston; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; GJ Kinne, Texas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Dan Lanning, Oregon; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Bronco Mendenhall, New Mexico; Jeff Monken, Army; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Gerad Parker, Troy; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Tulane; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio.

