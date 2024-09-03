Sept. 3 Football National Rankings

|Rank
|Team (First-Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Georgia (51)
|1-0
|1371
|1
|2
|Ohio State (3)
|1-0
|1316
|2
|3
|Texas (1)
|1-0
|1245
|4
|4
|Alabama
|1-0
|1172
|5
|5
|Ole Miss
|1-0
|1081
|6
|6
|Oregon
|1-0
|1080
|3
|7
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1079
|7
|8
|Penn State
|1-0
|987
|9
|9
|Michigan
|1-0
|919
|8
|10
|Missouri
|1-0
|848
|11
|11
|Utah
|1-0
|779
|13
|12
|Tennessee
|1-0
|753
|15
|13
|Oklahoma
|1-0
|705
|16
|14
|USC
|1-0
|655
|23
|15
|Miami (FL)
|1-0
|650
|19
|16
|Kansas State
|1-0
|537
|17
|17
|Oklahoma State
|1-0
|499
|18
|18
|Arizona
|1-0
|348
|21
|19
|LSU
|0-1
|341
|12
|20
|Kansas
|1-0
|295
|24
|21
|Iowa
|1-0
|260
|25
|22
|Clemson
|0-1
|223
|14
|23
|North Carolina State
|1-0
|154
|22
|24
|Louisville
|1-0
|101
|NR
|25
|Washington
|1-0
|95
|NR
Schools Dropped Out
No. 10 Florida State; No. 20 Texas A&M.
Others Receiving Votes
Georgia Tech 86; Texas A&M 78; Memphis 43; Kentucky 23; Boise State 22; SMU 19; Auburn 13; Wisconsin 11; Iowa State 10; UNLV 9; Tulane 9; Maryland 9; Liberty 9; Nebraska 8; Boston College 7; South Florida 5; James Madison 4; Air Force 4; UTSA 3; North Carolina 3; Appalachian State 3; Texas State 2; Syracuse 1; Coastal Carolina 1;
List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2024 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Major Applewhite, South Alabama; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Bob Chesney, James Madison; Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Willie Fritz, Houston; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; GJ Kinne, Texas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Dan Lanning, Oregon; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Bronco Mendenhall, New Mexico; Jeff Monken, Army; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Gerad Parker, Troy; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Tulane; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio.