BATON ROUGE- LSU men’s head golf coach Jake Amos announced on Tuesday the hiring of Cody Carroll from the University of North Florida, who will serve as assistant coach.

He will join Jace Long, who was hired as assistant coach earlier in the summer from Marquette.

Carroll graduated from North Florida after a great five-year career with the Ospreys.

Carroll earned Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year in 2019 and was named to the All- Freshman team that season as well. Carroll also fired 15 rounds in the 60s and finished his collegiate career with 33 rounds under par. His best finish in a collegiate tournament came in the 2019 Shoal Creek Invitational where he finished second after a 5-under 211.

Carroll was also the winner of the 2024 Golden Isles Invitational in July, finishing the tournament at 16-under and firing a tournament-low 64 on the first day of the contest.

Carroll will join LSU’s coaching staff to help the Tigers in a season that sees new faces and a strong slate of tournaments in both the Fall and the Spring. “I’m super excited for the opportunity and I’m ready to get to work,” said Carroll.

The Tigers will play their first tournament starting this Friday at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate at Tennessee National Golf Club in Knoxville, Tennessee.