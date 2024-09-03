LSU Women's Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named Preseason Third-Team All-American Selection

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman golfer Rocio Tejedo was named third-team preseason All-American by the Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine as announced on Tuesday.

Also, Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek named the Spanish star to his third-team preseason squad announced Tuesday as well.

Tejedo, whose older sister, Carla, finished her stellar four-year career for the Tigers this past May, is ranked No. 36 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The Spanish native comes to LSU off a T9 finish after making the round of 16 in the United States Women’s Amateur Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa last month. In 2023, she was a participant in both the Junior Ryder Cup and Junior Solheim Cup matches and finished sixth in the European Ladies Amateur Championship.

The Tigers open the 20024-25 women’s golf season on Monday at the Cougar Classic at Charleston, South Carolina.