Women's Golf

LSU Women's Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named Preseason Third-Team All-American Selection

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman golfer Rocio Tejedo was named third-team preseason All-American by the Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine as announced on Tuesday.

Also, Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek named the Spanish star to his third-team preseason squad announced Tuesday as well.

Tejedo, whose older sister, Carla, finished her stellar four-year career for the Tigers this past May, is ranked No. 36 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The Spanish native comes to LSU off a T9 finish after making the round of 16 in the United States Women’s Amateur Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa last month. In 2023, she was a participant in both the Junior Ryder Cup and Junior Solheim Cup matches and finished sixth in the European Ladies Amateur Championship.

The Tigers open the 20024-25 women’s golf season on Monday at the Cougar Classic at Charleston, South Carolina.

LSU Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named To Fall ANNIKA Award Watchlist

LSU Women's Golf Ranked 13th, 17th In Preseason Golfweek, Golf Channel Polls

LSU Golfer Donegan Helps GB&I Capture First Curtis Cup Since 2016

Aine Donegan and teammate Sara Byrne with the Irish flag and the Curtis Cup won by GB&I