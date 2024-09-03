LSU Women's Golf Ranked 13th, 17th In Preseason Golfweek, Golf Channel Polls

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team has been ranked in two of the major preseason golf polls that have come out in the week before the season opening event of the 2024-25 season.

LSU is ranked No. 13 in the country by Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek and No. 17 by Brentley Romine of the Golf Channel in his selections.

Coach Garrett Runion, will enter his seventh season as the head coach of the Tigers, coming off a year in which the Tigers won an NCAA Regional and tied for first after the 72-hole NCAA Championships stroke play to advance to the match play portion of the Championships for the first time. LSU eventually ended up T5 and No. 3 in the final Scoreboard by Clippd NCAA performance rankings.

The Tigers will have a new look without Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo, but Carla’s younger sister, Rocio Tejedo, is ranked in the top 40 in the world and senior Aine Donegan is coming in off last week’s stirring win by GB&I in the Curtis Cup.

LSU opens its 2024-25 season on Monday at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.