Brian Kelly Press Conference - Nicholls

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by Farm Bureau, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Brian Kelly Press Conference

Mondays | 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by Farm Bureau, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Upcoming Schedule

The Brian Kelly Show

Baton Rouge, La. (TJ Ribs on Acadian)
7:00 pm CT
vs.

Nicholls

Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
6:30 pm CT

Brian Kelly Press Conference

Baton Rouge, La. (Team Room at Football Ops)
11:40 am CT

The Brian Kelly Show

Baton Rouge, La. (TJ Ribs on Acadian)
7:00 pm CT
at

South Carolina

Columbia, S.C. (Williams-Brice Stadium)
11:00 am CT
Football Tickets

Single-game tickets for home and away games are currently available for purchase. Call (225) 578-0100 to have a sales representative contact you directly.

Find Tickets

