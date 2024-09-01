Soccer Secures Win Over Old Dominion, 2-1

Norfolk, Va. – The LSU Soccer Team (3-1-0) defeated Old Dominion (3-2-0) by a score of 2-1 on Sunday night in the ODU Soccer Stadium.

Sophomore forward Ava Galligan scored the game winner for the Tigers in the 85th minute to secure the Tigers second road win of the week.

“We were really happy to get two wins out of the weekend, especially after the delay at tonight’s game,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “Overall, it was a great response from the team this weekend. You can’t ask for more than six points on the road.”



The first 45 minutes of the match on Sunday consisted of a back and forth battle between the Tigers and the Monarchs, with neither team able to find the go-ahead.

Forward Mollie Baker tested the Old Dominion goalkeeper Emily Bredek early as she took a shot not even five minutes in. Angelina Thoreson took the first shot on target for the Tigers, while Ava Galligan, Andrea Iljkic and Baker also tallied shots on goal.

LSU outshot Old Dominion six to one in the first half, but neither team was able to get on the board and the first half ended scoreless in Norfolk.

The Tigers came out hot to start the next 45 minutes. Midfielder Kelsey Major scored just five minutes into the second half, earning her first goal of the year and third of her career. Galligan sent a cross into the box that found the feet of Major, who took a touch and found the finish to put the Tigers on the board first.

The Monarchs responded 10 minutes later as Rhea Kijowski scored to even the match in the 60th minute.

The rest of the match consisted of an intense battle between the Tigers and the Monarchs as both teams looked for the advantage. In the 85th minute, Sydney Cheesman took a free kick that found the head of Galligan, who beautifully placed the ball in the back of the net for the game winner.

“I’m so happy for our two Virginians on the roster. Ava Galligan got an assist and the match-winning goal, and then Tori Gillis at the other end with two massive goal line clearances. It was great to see them have massive performances in their home state.”

The Tigers came out on top in Norfolk to earn another three points on the road, totaling six points over the weekend.

LSU took seven more shots in the second half, moving their total to 13 on the night, while Old Dominion tallied six shots.



Tiger goalkeeper Audi Scheving recorded two saves in the 76th and 88th minute. Already the team assist leader, Cheesman tallied another in Norfolk to move her total to four on the year.

LSU heads home for a two-game home stretch against Utah at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, September 5 and UL-Lafayette at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 8.

