Late Touchdown Lifts No. 23 USC Past No. 13 LSU, 27-20

Las Vegas, NV – Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 304 yards and two touchdown passes, but a late score from Southern Cal lifted the Trojans past LSU on Sunday night in Las Vegas, 27-20.

Nussmeier found his rhythm quickly with two consecutive 15-yard receptions to junior receiver Kyren Lacy, moving the ball passed midfield in the opening minute of play.

On 4th-and-2 from the LSU 39, Nussmeier found Lacy again for a three yard pickup to move the chains. Nussmeier then found junior tight end Mason Taylor for a 13-yard gain to move the ball to the Trojan 20.

However, on 4th-and-3 from the USC 3-yard line, the Tigers elected to go for it and Nussmeier’s pass to Lacy fell incomplete, forcing a turnover on downs.

LSU was able to force a quick stop on the next possession as junior linebacker Harold Perkins – recipient of the coveted No. 7 – made his presence felt off the edge, teaming up for a tackle for loss with Paris Shand on running back Woody Marks.

The Tigers dominated the time of possession in the first quarter, holding the ball for 12 of the 15 minutes. The score, however, was even at zeros.

USC opened the second quarter by working a methodical scoring drive, highlighted by a terrific one-handed grab by Kyron Hudson. The Trojans went on to cap off an eight play, 87-yard scoring drive to take an early 7-0 lead with 11:00 to play in the first half.

LSU stormed back with a scoring drive of their own for a nine play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped off by a 19-yard touchdown completion to Lacy on a fade route in the back of the end zone. The Tigers tied the score at 7-7 with 7:04 to play in the half.

Nussmeier continued to feed the hot hand in Lacy, who finished the first half with seven receptions for 94 yards and a score. Damien Ramons evened the game at 10-10 with 1:08 to play in the half after connecting on a 45-yard field goal.

With 1:07 to play in the half, SC went down the field quickly to set up for a 29-yard field goal attempt with two seconds remaining. The kick was no good. LSU and USC went into the locker room tied at 10.

The Tiger defense forced a stop on the opening possession of the second half thanks to a pass breakup from redshirt sophomore Jordan Allen on third and short.

On 4th-and-5 from the LSU 14, senior defensive end Saivion Jones sacked Miller Moss for a loss of four, forcing a USC field goal, putting the Trojans back on top 13-10 with 7:13 to play in the third quarter.

Sixth-year senior running back John Emery Jr. broke open a 39-yard gain over the middle of the field to put LSU in business at the USC 30-yard line. Emery then picked up another 10 yard gain, taking the Tigers into the red zone to the Trojan 20. On 3rd-and-4, Nussmeier then found Aaron Anderson for a 13-yard touchdown reception, putting the Tigers up 17-13 with 3:42.

On 3rd-and-6, with USC threatening at the LSU 33 at the 9:25 mark in the fourth quarter, sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks made a huge stop for a 3-yard loss. On 4th-and-9, the Trojans elected to go for it, but Sai’vion Jones deflected the pass from Moss and forced a turnover on downs with 8:38 to play.

USC reclaimed the lead with 5:44 to play in the contest as Moss found Ja’Kobi Lane for a 28-yard touchdown reception, giving the Trojans a 20-17 lead.

Nussmeier answered back finding Anderson over the middle of the field for a 41-yard pickup, then finding Zavion Thomas a few plays later a 12-yard gain to the USC 16. With 1:47 to play, Ramos’ attempt from 31 yards out was good, evening the game at 20 all.

With eight seconds to play, Woody Marks rushed for a 13-yard gain to give the Trojans a 27-20 lead and the win.

LSU returns home to Death Valley on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Nicholls, kicking off the 100th year in legendary Tiger Stadium.

Brian Kelly on costly penalties…

“The thing that is most concerning is the personal fouls. The penalties that are selfish. Both of them led to scores. They are undisciplined penalties. We take pride in running a disciplined program, but we have clearly not done a good enough job there because it impacted the game.”

Brian Kelly on Garrett Nussmeier…

“He did some really good things. He did enough for us to win the football game, but when we needed a couple plays, I think he would’ve liked a couple back. He’s going to be really good for us, and he’ll get better from today.”