LSU‘s Men and Women Both Earn Team Wins at McNeese Season Opener

LAKE CHARLES, La. – The LSU men’s and women’s cross-country teams earned first-place finishes to open up the year at the McNeese Season Opener hosted at the Enos Derbonne Sports Complex.

Friday started with the women taking the course for the first time this season. Although they rested more than a few of their star returners, the team was able to stick together and earn their first win of the year in the 3k.

A second through 11th-place finish from the Tigers was all it took for the win. The ladies finished with a point total of 20, with the five scorers going 2-3-4-5-6 within seven seconds of each other. LSU’s leading finisher was senior Gwyneth Hughes who took second with a time of 10:22.19.

Another senior in Sophie Martin took third right behind Hughes with a time of 10:24.17. Newly added Emerald Kehr was the third Tiger through the line behind them with her time of 10:24.45 to finish fourth. Freshman Taylor Tarpley finished fifth overall to score five points with her time of 10:26.69. And to round it all out for the scoring, senior Carly Nicholson finished in sixth place to score five with her time of 10:29.51.

The men also got the job done on Friday as they earned a team win in the 5k with a point total of 26. The team total of 26 came in the top five finishers as 2-4-5-7-8.

Sophomore Casey Goetschel led the way for the Tigers as he crossed the line in second place with a time of 14:47.37, beating his previous PR of 16:08.0 from last season’s opener. Two more sophomores finished behind Goetschel to round out the Tiger’s top-three as Hugh Carlson clocked 14:57.86 in fourth and Rhen Langley ran 15:07.25 to finish in fifth. Carlson improved on his personal best, previously holding a 5k PR of 15:24.0 from last season.

The fourth sophomore to score for LSU on the men’s side was Trenton Sandler who made his cross-country debut. Sandler clocked a time of 15:12.32 to finish seventh overall in the race. Junior Tyler Stevens rounded out the scoring for LSU with his eighth-place finish and a personal-best time of 15:14.28.

LSU returns to action on Friday, September 13, when the Tigers play host of the LSU Invitational at the University Club in Baton Rouge. The men are set to start at 8:15 a.m. CT, while the women are set for 9:00 a.m.

Results – McNeese Season Opener

Women’s Team Scores

1. LSU – 20

2. McNeese State – 47

3. Stephen F. Austin – 88

4. Northwestern St. – 114

5. Alcorn State – 122

LSU Women Individual Times (3k)

2. Gwyneth Hughes – 10:22.19

3. Sophie Martin – 10:24.17

4. Emerald Kehr – 10:24.45

5. Taylor Tarpley – 10:26.69

6. Carly Nicholson – 10:29.51

7. Sophia Jungling – 10:34.56

8. Hailey Day – 10:38.23

9. Svenya Stoyanoff – 10:40.06

10. Anna Pierce – 10:45.91

11. Ava Gumb – 10:48.89

Men’s Team Scores

1. LSU – 26

2. Stephen F. Austin – 43

3. McNeese State – 61

4. Northwestern St. – 114

5. Alcorn State – 125

LSU Men Individual Times (5k)

2. Casey Goetschel – 14:47.37

4. Hugh Carlson – 14:57.86

5. Rhen Langley – 15:07.25

7. Trenton Sandler – 15:12.32

8. Tyler Stevens – 15:14.28

11. Thomas Rogers – 15:24.46

12. Will Dart – 15:24.48

13. Dyllon Nimmers – 15:31.42

14. Jack Wallace – 15:34.21

